Why TNT NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette had the top of his head shaved for Avalanche-Oilers broadcast

It was truly impossible to miss.

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette sat front and center on the TNT studio panel for Game 3 between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers with the top of his head – and only the top of his head – completely shaved.

But why?

"Biz Nasty" had bet Spittin' Chiclets co-host Ryan Whitney, a former Oilers player, that the Calgary Flames would advance further in the NHL playoffs than Edmonton. The Flames, though, lost the Battle of Alberta to the Oilers in five games, meaning that Bissonnette was the one who had to pay up.

The punishment was shaving the top of his head, and Whitney did the honors prior to Game 3, much to the delight of the Edmonton crowd.

Bissonnette then had to do his studio job during the intermissions and postgame without any hair on top.

Truly remarkable.

On the ice, the Oilers lost 4-2 to fall into a 3-0 series deficit vs. the Avalanche.

