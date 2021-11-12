Why the Titans’ defense might make them the AFC’s best team

The Tennessee Titans were going to be up against it when they faced the Rams last Sunday night, or so it seemed. They were without Derrick Henry, the foundation of their offense as very few running backs have been in the modern era, and given the severity of Henry’s foot injury, that absence could last until the end of the regular season, or even through however far Tennessee makes it through the postseason.

Not great news for a 6-2 team that had the AFC’s top seed, but could easily lose it with a slide that might have started against a Rams offense that was averaging 30.6 points per game through Week 8, and was led by a quarterback in Matthew Stafford and a head coach in Sean McVay who were demolishing enemy defenses with as multi-faceted a passing game as there’s been in the NFL. Asking Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to keep up with that with Henry out of the picture was a lot. Especially with a defense that came into the Rams contest ranked 20th in Defensive DVOA.

Tannehill played decently in the Titans’ surprising 28-16 win, completing 19 of 27 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but if there’s one thing we know about Tannehill at this point, it’s that he’s the kind of quarterback who will go exactly as far as scheme and surrounding players will take him. There was no way for Tannehill to compete with Stafford unleashed in the Rams’ offense, so the thought was that the Titans, and specifically offensive coordinator Todd Downing, would have to scheme things up something fierce to get around that limitation. The common perception was that the defense would not do much to help.

Story continues

It was an earned perception. The Titans ranked 29th in Defensive DVOA last season, and as late as Week 6 of the 2021 campaign, they ranked 28th. Then, things started to turn around rather dramatically. In Week 7 against the Chiefs’ busted offense in a 27-3 win, the Titans limited Kansas City to fewer than 10 points for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Defensive lineman Denico Autry knocked Mahomes out of the game with one of his to sacks, and the score was 27-0 at halftime. Against the Colts in a 34-31 Week 8 overtime win, they took advantage of Carson Wentz’s proclivities for “improvisation” with two interceptions in the last eight minutes of the game.

And then, the masterstroke against the Rams. Over the last four weeks, in wins over the Bills, Chiefs, Colts, and Los Angeles, the Titans have the NFL’s fourth-best defense by DVOA behind only the Cardinals, Rams, and Saints. They’ve gone from 20th to 10th overall in Defensive DVOA in that time, and improved to eighth against the pass. They landed four players on Touchdown Wire’s midseason All-Underrated defense (Autry, interior defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, edge-rusher Harold Landry, and safety Kevin Byard), far more than any other team.

If they can keep this up, it might not matter whether Derrick Henry is in the game or not.

How did the Titans improve so quickly on the defensive side of the ball? There have been several burgeoning factors at play.

The Titans now have a defined defensive identity.

(George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

In August, I spoke with Byard about where the defense was after 2020’s disappointment, and he was excited for a big turnaround. The primary reason for this was the elevation of Shane Bowen to the defensive coordinator position after Bowen had been the de facto guy in charge the year before. Bowen was then the outside linebackers coach, and he was part of a “too many cooks” scenario after Dean Pees’ retirement in which there was no alpha coach.

“Shane ran the meetings,” Byard told me. “Shane called the plays last year. As far as having the defensive coordinator title, that’s good for him. Because guys now understand, it’s like, ‘Hey, this is the top guy on defense. Going into last season, before the season started with COVID and everything, we didn’t know who the defensive coordinator was going to be. I knew Shane would be calling the plays, and as the year went on, I knew Shane was going to be the defensive coordinator. But he didn’t have the title then. With him having the defensive coordinator title, I’m pretty sure it’s given him more time to not be so focused on positions, but the entire defense, which should help him out a lot.”

It certainly has, and it’s Bowen’s understanding on how to tie coverage to pressure that makes all the difference. Those in the know around the league also point to the hire of longtime defensive coordinator and head coach Jim Schwartz as the team’s Senior Defensive Advisor as another major factor, especially when it comes to the Titans’ newly-diverse and effective pressure and stunt concepts.

The difference has been all the difference, especially on money downs and in the most crucial situations.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

“Honestly, I think it was a multitude of a lot of different things.” Byard said when I asked him what went wrong last season. “Personnel at times. I think a lot of it had to do with a lack of coordination within the defense. If it was the pass rush, and the coverage on the back end. I think one of the biggest issues last year were our third-down woes. When you talk about being a great defense, great defenses are great on third downs. When it’s third-and-medium, third-and-long, as a defense in this room, we are supposed to win in that scenario. Last season, too many times, we didn’t get off the field on third-and-long. When that happens, you get longer drives by the offense, more yards, and more points. So, I think as a defense this year, that’s been our biggest emphasis — being coordinated on third down with the pass rush and the secondary. If we can get off the field on third down better than last year, our defensive stats are going to rise dramatically. I hope that will take us over the top with the explosive offense we have.”

Last season, the Titans ranked 16th in Defensive DVOA in third/fourth-and-medium situations (3-6 yards to go), and 30th in third/fourth-and-long situations (seven yards or more to go). This season, they rank 11th in third/fourth-and-medium situations, and seventh in third/fourth-and-long situations. Last season, Tennessee allowed a higher third-down conversion rate than any other defense — opponents were rolling downs over on 51.9% of their drives, making the Titans the NFL’s only defense that season to allow third-down conversions on more than half of their drives. This season, they’ve tamped that conversion rate down to 38.8%, and keep in mind that includes the early part of the season, when Bowen and his players were still putting it all together.

As Byard said, tying pressure and coverage together were keys to any defensive improvement for his team, and that’s true for any defense. In the Titans’ case, especially against the Rams, it really showed up. The identity now is clear: An enviable ability to get consistent pressure with four, which obviously leads to more options in the back seven. The Rams were to learn to their dismay just how effective this version of that idea has become.

The defensive front has aligned to become a unique force.

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Matthew Stafford had been sacked seven times through Week 8; he was sacked five times in this game. Stafford was sacked or pressured on 22.5% of his dropbacks through Week 8, the third-lowest total for any quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady. He was sacked or pressured on 32.7% of his dropbacks against the Titans — 18 disruptions on 55 dropbacks — and when pressured, he completed three of 13 passes for 29 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 7.5. The Titans limited the Rams to four third-down conversions in 15 attempts, and they blitzed just 14 times.

“I think that now, we’re starting to see some of that,” head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game, when asked how important it is to be able to get consistent pressure with four. “Hopefully, we can start to marry some of that and not take some chances but understand that the ball is coming out here pretty quick. I think [Stafford] was able to progress through a few times, but they’re going to block us. Hopefully that we can continue to have some success with rushing four and mixing in some pressure.”

Stafford’s first interception, a desperation heave to linebacker David Long with 12:36 left in the first half, was predicated entirely on pressure, and Tennessee’s front four working together. Long (No. 51) dropped from the line into coverage at the snap, Jeffery Simmons (No. 98) and Bud Dupree (No. 48) ran a multi-gap stunt, and Denico Autry (No. 96) took the double-team inside to free everybody else up. Simmons broke through the edge and rag-dolled Stafford around, causing the errant throw, and Long was right where he needed to be.

“Yeah, I mean, the first one, the guy got a hold of me,” Stafford said of his two picks. “I’ve got to do a better job, probably just falling on that one or throwing it over (WR) Robert’s (Woods) head maybe earlier. Maybe try to get back through it. I can’t have that. I basically spotted them 14 points. Can’t do that in the NFL, especially against a good team like that, that wants to get out in front, run the football, mix coverages, all that kind of stuff. Just wasn’t good enough early in the game. Turnovers really killed us. Those were on me.”

One could argue that it was just as much about front and coverage coordination, but especially pressure.

Tennessee’s front four was on Stafford from the start — there was a two-sack sequence starting with 12:35 left in the first quarter, and these sacks showed a lot about how the Titans are able to do what they do up front. Autry had the first sack, and he just exploded through the line with yet another stunt.

Autry almost had the second sack as well — it really bears mentioning how much he’s added to this defense as a free-agent acquisition — but he overran Stafford, and Simmons was right there to pick it up when Stafford stepped up in the pocket to avoid Autry’s furious rush.

“There was a couple times where they did a good job being able to win some ISOs (isolations),” McVay said. “There were a couple where some late movements ended up coming free. Again, I think it goes back to the feel, the flow for a game, being able to allow our players to get into a rhythm and establish that, and really I don’t think I did nearly a good enough job of helping us do that.”

Well, to let McVay off the hook to a point, no opponent has had the right plan lately.

Pressure and (disguised) coverage work in perfect harmony.

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Stafford’s second interception came on the Rams’ next offensive play, with 12:16 left in the first half. The Titans showed a two-high shell with Byard and Amani Hooker as the deep safeties, and though Byard gave his position away to a point, when he spun down and Hooker went up, Byard timed the out route throw to Robert Woods perfectly, and a 24-yard touchdown return was his reward. Through this streak of excellence, Tennessee’s defense has been outstanding in showing two-high shells and working into other coverages post-snap. Byard is the catalyst there.

“He’s going to be to our right most of the time,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said of Byard on Wednesday. Payton is studying Byard and the Titans’ defense, of course, because the Saints’ offense is the next to go up against this sudden juggernaut. “This team plays right and left safeties, like last week. He’s somebody that’s extremely intelligent. That serves him well when you watch it. He has great ball skills. He’s climbed on routes, stayed on top of routes, you name it. He’s one of those guys that understands passing game principles. He understands what the offense is trying to do and I think generally speaking, good safeties, the ball kind of finds them. He’s one of those guys.”

What's next for the Titans?

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

This defense next has the aforementioned Saints up next with Trevor Siemian at quarterback, and then, a series of fairly unchallenging offenses — the Texans in Week 11, then the Patriots, then the bye, then the Jaguars, Steelers, 49ers, Dolphins, and Texans again. Not a consistently explosive offense left on the schedule, at least in the regular season, and certainly no other opposing offense as potentially explosive as the Rams, which marked this dominant win as an absolute statement.

“They way they’ve rushed the quarterback, the last five weeks they’ve caused more turnovers than any team in football,” Payton said of the Titans. “They’re punching it out, they’re getting to the quarterback, not only the ends, but the interior (linemen) are doing a great job. They’re playing with a lot of confidence. You see it on film.”

Saints receiver Marquez Callaway agreed.

“Their defense has been playing lights out. Watching film on them we see everything from the interceptions to aggressiveness to punching the ball out. Sean, of course, has been preaching it and our receiver coach (Curtis Johnson) has been preaching it. So we know it’s a big thing that’s going to either make or break us. So every time before we start the meeting we work on ball security and in the room, whether we’re punching at it or just have the ball in our hand and having somebody knock at us, but it’s been crucial for us to take care of the ball. And that’s what we want to do this week.”

It’ll take more than ball security to negate the Titans’ defense as they’re playing now. You have to deal with multiple killer front concepts, multiple confusing coverages, and the combination therein. At 7-2, the Titans currently hold the AFC’s one-seed, and in a conference where there’s no clear team above the fray, this defense might be enough to pull them through at the top.

And if they get Derrick Henry back for the playoffs? Watch the heck out.

1

1