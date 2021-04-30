Why Titans CB Caleb Farley had to have a solo draft party

Just in case you thought Caleb Farley had no friends or family when we saw him alone on the 2021 NFL draft video feed after the Tennessee Titans picked him on Thursday night, we have good news for you.

Farley, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday but has since tested negative, was not only understandably barred from attending the 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland, but he was also forbidden by the league from having a draft party with family members, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The result? A solo draft party for what was one of the biggest nights of his life — and of course it drew attention from Twitter.

"I have always had a big chip on my shoulder. I will stay motivated until I hang up the cleats." @IamCalebFarley pic.twitter.com/8VPCU3GMyq — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 30, 2021

Caleb Farley with the first ever solo #NFLDraft party. pic.twitter.com/nyngUMyOHs — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) April 30, 2021

Caleb Farley just stepped away from his Warzone game to get drafted in the 1st round pic.twitter.com/iGTdRkGzOU — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 30, 2021

Caleb Farley celebrating getting drafted pic.twitter.com/w2zhl0bcRe — Jmuoio88 (@jmuoio88) April 30, 2021

The Titans are no strangers to interesting NFL draft video feeds. 2020 first-rounder and offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson, had quite the interesting scene from his draft party last year, as did head coach Mike Vrabel.

All-in-all, we’d say Farley came out of this just fine. He has officially achieved his dream of becoming an NFL player, and he celebrated responsibly while doing it.

