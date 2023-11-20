Advertisement

Why it was time for the Jets to finally bench Zach Wilson | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss the Jets decision to bench Zach Wilson and start Tim Boyle against the Dolphins this Friday. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.