Why time away from football will benefit Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham

A positive for Stid the Kid.

I have been called a lot of things. Pantload happens to be my favorite.

Many of you think of me as a contrarian. I think of myself as a person who thinks differently than most, and I think Jarret Stidham may benefit greatly during this trying time in the NFL.

The experts say that Stid the Kid will suffer because he lost out on OTAs and the opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates and work with his coaches. Both elementary and predictable observations.

But chew on this; Have you thought about him once in the last month? Exactly. If there had been a June minicamp, we would have sliced, diced and broken down his performance to no end.

I can hear it all now.

"Hey, the kid looked sharp in 7-on-7 non-contact drills."

"He has true command of the offense on the field. He looks like a real leader out there."

"Great, great footwork."

"He looks like a starting quarterback."

"Ooooh, nice arm slot."

The Patriot Coalition would have sung his praises. In other words, Stidham would have been set up to fail.

There is no way training camp starts on time. Even if it does, it will not be the same. There will be distancing rules and regulations that will throw players, who are definitely creatures of habit, out of whack. Meeting rooms will be half-full, contact will be at a minimum and players will get sick leaving rosters in perpetual motion. Good luck with that team chemistry.

So, how can we expect Jarrett Stidham to thrive under these conditions?

The expectations for this guy have dropped through the floor, which is a good thing. This will allow Stidham ease into his new gig with little pressure as the Pats' number one QB. No disrespect to Brian Hoyer... well, yes, much disrespect to Hoyer. We all know Stidham is the starter. If he isn't, you are going to wish they had cancelled the NFL season.

Plus, at this time, there will be no fans in the stands. No opposing crowd to make Stidham inaudible to himself. (This is subject to change as there is talk that some stadiums may be able to have a limited amount of attendees. Stay tuned.)

So, make the most of this opportunity, Stid. It's much easier to learn from your screw-ups when no one is looking.

