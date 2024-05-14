Why Tiger Woods was surprised by the resignation of PGA Tour-Saudi PIF merger architect

LOUISVILLE — Tiger Woods does not agree with Jimmy Dunne's assessment that his role in the negotions between the PGA Tour and the owners of LIV Golf has become "utterly superflous."

Dunne, the man PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan credited last June for sealing the framework agreement deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, resigned from the Tour’s policy board Monday effective immediately.

In his letter, the North Palm Beach resident and president of Seminole Golf Club, informed the board in a letter Monday afternoon. In it he said since "no meaningful progress has been made towards a transaction with the PIF, I feel like my role is utterly superfluous."

Woods, who is a member of the PGA Tour policy board, was asked Tuesday if he agrees with Dunne's assessment of his role and said he was surprised by Dunne's decision.

"No," he said. "Jimmy and the amount of work and dedication that he put into the board and to the PGA Tour, it's been incredible.

"It was a bit surprising that he resigned yesterday and just how it all came about, but, no, his role and his help, then what he's been able to do for the PGA Tour has been great."

From Tom D'Angelo: If history is of any indication, look for Rory McIlroy to break 10-year majors drought

The Senate Homeland Security committee holds a hearing to examine the PGA-LIV deal with witness JIMMY DUNNE, Board Member, PGA TOUR, focusing on implications for the future of golf and Saudi Arabia's influence in the United States on July 11, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Woods was asked about Dunne's belief that "no meaningful progress" has been made toward a deal. The two sides agreed to a "framework agreement" nearly a year ago and continue to negotiate toward a deal.

"It's ongoing; it's fluid; it changes day-to-day," Woods said. "Has there been progress? Yes. But it's an ongoing negotiation, so a lot of work ahead for all of us with this process, and so we're making steps and it may not be giant steps, but we're making steps."

Jordan Spieth spoke with Dunne about the agreement many times over the last year.

"Jimmy Dunne not being involved when he was involved is a loss," Spieth said. "I've spoken with him, just he and I, quite a few times over the last few months and had really good conversations. When he explains kind of how everything went about since he came on the board, it makes a lot of sense to me.

"So I was a bit surprised, for sure."

Dunne joined the PGA Tour's policy board in January 2023. He testified last summer along with Tour COO Ron Price before the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s investigations subcommittee about the agreement.

On a conference call the day the agreement was announced, Monahan was asked what changed to break the ice between the Tour and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

"A very productive conversation that … Jimmy Dunne had with Yasir and members of PIF," Monahan said.

Dunne became part of Monahan's trusted inner circle after joining the board. He was one of two advisers to Monahan — along with attorney Ed Herlihy, chairman of the PGA Tour policy board — during the seven weeks of talks with Al-Rumayyan.

But in the letter, Dunne said, he no longer has a voice.

"I have not been asked to take part in negotiations with the the PIF since June 2023," he wrote.

“During my testimony at the Senate hearing, I said it was my intention to cast my vote alongside the Player Directors if a final agreement was reached with the PIF," he continued. "Since the players now outnumber the Independent Directors on the Board, and no meaningful progress has been made towards a transaction with the PIF, I feel like my vote and my role is utterly superfluous.”

Tom D'Angelo is a senior sports columnist and golf writer for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tiger Woods surprised by Jimmy Dunne's resignation from PGA Tour