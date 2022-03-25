Why the Tyreek Hill trade to Miami symbolizes the tough offseasons in Kansas City, Green Bay & Dallas

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The seismic 2022 NFL offseason trucks along with even more shocking trades. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs traded star wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a slew of five future draft picks. Charles Robinson welcomes Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab onto the podcast to react to the second massive WR trade in as many weeks and what this means for the Chiefs, the Dolphins and the league as a whole.

Later, they talk about some other free agency head-scratchers including the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys & Carolina Panthers — as well as a handful of other transactions that hadn't made it into podcast discussion like Mitchell Trubisky to the Pittsburgh Steelers and La'el Collins to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Charles breaks the news live on the episode that a second grand jury in Texas declined to indict Deshaun Watson, who the Cleveland Browns just acquired in a blockbuster trade. The guys close out the show discussing how stories like the Watson allegations and Colin Kaepernick's continued banishment from the league will be top of mind at the NFL owners' meetings this weekend in Florida.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts