Why the Patriots' COVID snafu could cost Cam Newton his job

After a "misunderstanding" led New England Patriots QB Cam Newton out of the league's structured COVID testing protocols, the former league MVP has been sidelined all week, opening the door for rookie Mac Jones to get first team reps at a pivotal week in training camp. Meanwhile in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones continues to be a vocal proponent of vaccines and even joked on Tuesday night's Hard Knocks, "I've had more shots than a cocker spaniel."

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo columnist Shalise Manza Young to talk about the state of the league's COVID efforts from a player perspective & a business perspective, especially as it relates to the New England Patriots & Cam Newton. They also react to Tuesday morning's trade of former first-rounder Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.

Later in the podcast, Charles & Shalise have a discussion about the importance of language when discussing player movement, hold-outs and contracts; why the word, "earned" means so much and is rarely considered in the media.

They close out the episode checking in on the rocky August for the Jacksonville Jaguars, their underwhelming offensive effort in two preseason games, the season-ending injury to Travis Etienne and why it took so long for coach Urban Meyer to finally name first overall pick Trevor Lawrence the starting QB.

