Why the Dallas Cowboys never made a play for Earl Thomas

Three weeks into the Dallas Cowboys’ season, two gameday traditions went hand-in-hand: The secondary got pummeled by an opposing passing attack and Earl Thomas began trending across social media platforms in the state of Texas.

In turn, three straight Mondays featured a familiar question pinballing through the Dallas fan base.

Is this the week the Cowboys finally call Earl Thomas?

Every week, the answer was no — without a sensible explanation why. Now, with the Houston Texans reportedly engaging with Thomas and a signing looking imminent, the question becomes:

Why didn’t the Cowboys call Earl Thomas?

Every time a safety gets burned deep. Every time a cornerback doesn’t have an adequate bracket on a star receiver. Every time Dallas gives up touchdown passes at a seemingly historic rate.

Fans will be able to dial back to Monday’s statement from Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, who basically delivered a “this is fine” burning house meme to the team’s flagship radio station, 105.3 The Fan.

“Overall, we got the guys here on campus that can get the job done for us,” Jones said.

That’s a dicey stance at this point — even with injuries that have forced the Cowboys to shuffle their secondary and a unit that is still adjusting to scheme changes under new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

The bottom line for the Dallas secondary has been, well, the bottom of the stat line. The Cowboys are among the league’s worst teams in nearly every defensive passing category through three games, including dead last with nine touchdown passes surrendered. Amazingly, all nine have come in the last two games, when the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan and Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson staged what amounted to nearly perfect passing clinics.

The fallout? It has become clear that the Cowboys made a mistake in prioritizing the signing of linebacker Jaylon Smith over cornerback Byron Jones in the summer of 2019. They allowed Jones to leave in free agency in March, ultimately putting pressure on young cornerbacks and safeties who have been woefully overmatched through three games. So much so, even Cowboys Hall of Famer Troy Aikman couldn’t resist getting in on the Thomas talk after the Seattle loss on Sunday.

“After what happened tonight [to Dallas], with some of the issues there at safety and the big plays, yeah, he may be getting a phone call,” Aikman said at the conclusion of the FOX broadcast.

That call never came. At least, it did not come with a job offer. Now, the conversation moves on for the Cowboys, but not without answering the lingering question of why. Remember, team ownership is leaning into head coach Mike McCarthy, who has been very clear about wanting the right locker room, with the right veterans — building whatever program he envisions.

That program was never going to include Earl Thomas.

It’s worth considering why Dallas had consternation that Houston apparently didn’t. I reached out to handful of sources with insight on how Thomas arrived at this point — three games into an NFL season and needing a bit of a lifeline from the Texans. More to the point, why was Dallas so reticent to roll the dice on a player who has previously made it clear he wanted to play for the franchise?

The answer wasn’t one thing. It was outlined through sources familiar with Thomas’ end in Seattle and Baltimore — two franchises that were content to move forward without him. That is a word that should be underscored here. Content.

Despite boasting considerable talent, Thomas was shown the door by two franchises that pride themselves on being able to handle mercurial players. Thomas wore out his welcome in both. And the problems arose from essentially three issues.

Among them ...

On-field reliability

