Why Texas' Steve Sarkisian has continued to be honest about his struggles with alcohol

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has developed a reputation as an elite recruiter over the years. It's well-earned, with Arch Manning, CJ Baxter, Colin Simmons, Ryan Wingo, Anthony Hill and Dia Bell, if he signs, being a few of the five-stars that have joined the Longhorns during his tenure.

Recruiting is a complicated process, but part of Sarkisian's success is based on him being open and honest with his players. To the coach, that means opening up about his own past personal struggles with alcohol.

"So it really wasn't like something that I could hide from. This is public knowledge," Sarkisian said on the Joel Klatt Show. "In coaching, there's this thing called negative recruiting. ... Other schools and other coaches were going to try to use that against me. So I really became open honest and vulnerable with the recruits first to talk through my story."

Sarkisian hit rock bottom after a 2015 incident at USC when he was fired for alcohol abuse. He entered rehabilitation. Without many other options, former Alabama coach Nick Saban gave him another chance in 2016 to rejoin the coaching world.

After two stints at Alabama and a brief appearance with the Falcons, Sarkisian was eventually hired at Texas. His troubles at USC were far from undocumented, yet Sarkisian says that he gives his recruits his own unfiltered version of the events when talking to them.

"Eighteen-to-22 (year-old) males. If there's a guarded group of individuals in our society, it's that group right?" Sarkisian said. "Being vulnerable, being open, being honest ... so how do I get them to feel comfortable to do that? Uncut, it's the version that they're sitting in their chairs thinking 'I can't believe coach Sark just said all of that to us.'"

Sarkisian brought in the sixth-ranked signing class in 2024 and the No. 3 class in 2023. His mistakes may have tarnished his past, but at the same time it's clear Sarkisian has learned from them.

"And now, what happens is there's some empathy. I know what you're going through," Sarkisian said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Why Texas' Steve Sarkisian is honest to recruits about his struggles