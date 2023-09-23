Why was Texas A&M's defensive touchdown overturned? Aggies scoop-and-score reversed by replay

Texas A&M football appeared to have a scoop-and-score touchdown against Auburn on Saturday, seemingly giving the Aggies their first touchdown of the day and a 12-0 lead.

But the play was reversed after review. Why?

The play was originally ruled a fumble by running back Damari Alston, with a 63-yard scoop-and-score by Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. However, video replay showed Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne's toss to the running back was a (slightly) forward pass.

Hencer, it was ruled an incompletion instead of a fumble (Alston was ruled to have not gained possession of the ball before Cooper hit him, dislodging it from his grasp).

With that, the Aggies had to settle for maintaining their 6-0 lead over the Tigers, courtesy of 51- and 32-yard makes by kicker Randy Bond, both in the first quarter.

