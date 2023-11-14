Why Texas A&M football should pursue Dan Lanning or Jim Harbaugh instead of Lane Kiffin

Texas A&M is a top-20 college football job with top-five resources, and the job is vacant after the Sunday firing of Jimbo Fisher. Fire up the carousel, and bring on the big-name coaches!

The Aggies don't have national championship pedigree, but they enjoy fertile recruiting terrain, financial support and impressive facilities to make this a very appealing job.

Money is no object for Aggies boosters, either. Texas A&M is the best job open on the market.

As with any bigtime job, the conservation includes Lane Kiffin. Of course, right?

Aside from Kiffin, is the Aggies job good enough to attract Oregon's Dan Lanning, Washington's Kalen DeBoer, or ... maybe even Michigan's Jim Harbaugh?!

Combine Harbaugh's past considerations of departing Michigan and the Big Ten's suspension of the coach while the program is under investigation of cheating, and, well ... It's silly season!

And just when you think an idea is too silly, Brian Kelly leaves playoff-contending Notre Dame for LSU.

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams assess the Aggies' opening and consider eight candidates, juxtaposed against Kiffin.

Toppmeyer makes the pitch for potential candidates, while Adams puts himself in Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork's chair and determines whether he'd rather hire Kiffin or one of these coaches (assuming these coaches would consider the job):

Lance Leipold (Kansas)

Adams' verdict: Rather have Kiffin. Leipold's done good work at Kansas. Kiffin has proven he can win in the SEC, and he'd enjoy more resources and be surrounded by a wealth of high school talent at Texas A&M.

Chris Klieman (Kansas State)

Adams' verdict: Rather have Kiffin. Read what I wrote about Leipold, but insert Kansas State for Kansas.

Urban Meyer (Talking head)

Adams' verdict: Hire Urban. He's a guaranteed national championship, but I believe Meyer when he says he's done coaching. This is probably a pipedream.

Mike Norvell (Florida State)

Adams' verdict: Tough one. Kiffin, by a smidge. Norvell's crowning career achievement for now is a win in the Cheez-It Bowl. I'd like a little more time to see if this FSU thing is for real. I think maybe it is.

Dan Lanning (Oregon)

Adams' verdict: Hire Lanning. Lanning says he's all in on Oregon. I'm all in on Lanning. I think he could be college football's next great motivator.

Kalen DeBoer (Washington)

Adams' verdict: Rather have Kiffin, although my Southern bias might be showing. DeBoer's résumé is solid and keeps getting better.

Mike Elko (Duke)

Adams' verdict: Kiffin. No hesitation. But, keep doing what you're doing at Duke, Elko. Not bad work.

Dabo Swinney (Clemson)

Adams' verdict: Another tough one, but I'll take Kiffin. Swinney was perfect for yesteryear's college football. I like how Kiffin embraces the transfer portal, and he'd get a recruiting boost at A&M that he doesn't enjoy at Ole Miss.

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)

Adams' verdict: Hire Harbaugh. Who needs the Big Ten and its sportsmanship clauses? Cheating in the SEC can be reframed as trying to win national championships.

Later in the episode

– Toppmeyer says Mississippi State's first call should be to Dan Mullen, who proved he can win consistently at one of the SEC's toughest jobs. Adams agrees, but he doubts Mullen would go for the Starkville Sequel. Toppmeyer suggests a few more candidates. Adams says no to one (UNLV's Barry Odom) but approves the other (Liberty's Jamey Chadwell).

Week 12 picks!

Picks against the spread:

Washington (-1) at Oregon State

Toppmeyer: Washington; Adams: Oregon State

Toppmeyer: Kentucky; Adams: Kentucky

Florida at Missouri (-11)

Toppmeyer: Missouri; Adams: Missouri

Georgia (-10) at Tennessee

Toppmeyer: Georgia; Adams: Georgia

Lock of the week

Toppmeyer: Miami (Ohio) (-8.5) at Bowling Green; Adams: Utah at Arizona (-0.5)

Records

Toppmeyer: 28-34-1 (2-4 last week); Adams: 26-35-2 (2-4 last week)

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

