Why is Texas football ranked behind Oregon? CFP's Boo Corrigan contradicts protocol

After being ranked No. 7 by the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday, Texas is going to need some help to earn a spot in the final four. With Oregon's No. 5 ranking, it's nearly a guarantee the Ducks would get in if they beat Washington on Friday night, even if Texas beats Oklahoma for the Big 12 title on Saturday.

That being said, there's an argument to be made that the Longhorns shouldn't be No. 7 in the first place, and instead should be No. 5 ahead of No. 6 Ohio State and Oregon. Fans have been making impassioned cases on social media that Texas' résumé means it deserves a spot among the top five.

CFP Committee chair Boo Corrigan's attempted to explain the rationale on ESPN, but did little to quell the heated online discourse.

The committee's very own protocol states that the criteria considered are championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition and common opponents. Assuming that both teams win their respective titles and the committee is deciding between the two teams, there will only be two factors to consider based on the rules. Here's how they stack up:

Texas vs. Oregon strength of schedule and strength of record

According to ESPN, Texas' strength of schedule is 13th overall while Oregon's is 62nd. Texas' toughest opponent this year was Alabama while Oregon's was the currently undefeated Washington Huskies. In terms of record, Texas ranks 6th while Oregon is three spots below at 9th, giving the Longhorns the advantage in both aspects.

One of UT's trump cards is that it currently has one, if not the best, win of the year over No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Oregon doesn't have a win against a current top-10 team, though the Ducks lost by only three to the Huskies. Their other advantage is their dominance over the rest of the Pac-12 after losing to Washington; Oregon's closest game since then was a 36-27 win over unranked USC.

Texas vs. Oregon common opponents

The Longhorns and Ducks' only common opponent is Texas Tech. In week 2 of the season, Oregon was leading 31-30 before stopping the Red Raiders' two-point conversion and nabbing a pick 6 to ice the win.

Meanwhile, Texas earned its biggest win of the season over its Lubbock rivals last week, with a 57-7 thrashing. Despite Texas Tech starting Tyler Shough vs. the Ducks and Behren Morton against the Longhorns, the difference between the two quarterbacks' play is marginal.

Shough led his team to a 1-3 record in his time as a starter, throwing for 746 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Morton, on the other hand, went 5-3, throwing for 1,498 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

So why is Oregon ranked ahead of Texas?

Based on Corrigan's explanation, the committee seems to be valuing two things that Texas can't compete with: strong wins over then-ranked opponents, and a better loss against undefeated Washington vs. Texas' to an Oklahoma team that did not make the Big 12 championship game.

It might be an unsatisfactory explanation, but there's nothing the Longhorns can do about it now. Their destiny lies with the committee, and the precedent that they are on the verge of setting.

