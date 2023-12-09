Why is Texas coach Steve Sarkisian back in Tuscaloosa before the College Football Playoff?

TUSCALOOSA — Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Friday.

The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator was in Tuscaloosa for the Class 6A state championship game between Saraland and Clay-Chalkville at AHSAA Super 7. Joining him on the Bryant-Denny sideline were Longhorns co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee.

The NCAA contact period started on Dec. 2 and lasts until Dec. 16. College football coaches use this period as an opportunity to observe potential future players in high school playoff and championship environments. For the Texas coaches, that includes Saraland's 2025 four-star quarterback prospect K.J. Lacey, who committed to the Longhorns on June 3.

University of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian watches AHSAA state championship games at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

Sarkisian was not the only notable college football coach spotted at Bryant-Denny this week. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was seen at the 7A state championship on Wednesday, and Auburn assistant head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams was present throughout the week.

The last time Sarkisian was in Bryant-Denny Stadium, he coached the Longhorns to a 34-24 victory over his former boss, Nick Saban. Both coaches will have the opportunity to create a rematch in the national championship, as both of their teams were selected to the College Football Playoff. Saban's Crimson Tide will take on top-seeded Michigan in the Rose Bowl before Sarkisian's Longhorns play Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

