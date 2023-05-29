Why Texas assistants likely welcome additions to the coaching staff

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is swinging for the fence with his latest coaching hires. Understandably, some wonder the effect it will have on the rest of the staff.

It’s important to understand what role the new additions will play. They will simply supplement what Texas has in place. The current assistants already do their jobs well. The new hires will just add another viewpoint.

Texas assistants Kyle Flood and Jeff Banks are among the best coaches at their positions. Given their track record of excellent recruiting, they probably know their value. However, having two great minds to brainstorm an issue is better than having one.

It can be much easier to solve someone else’s problems than one’s own. That’s what these hires will help primary assistants to accomplish. New offensive assistant Paul Chryst might have the ability to zoom out to troubleshoot from afar while offensive line coach Kyle Flood makes adjustments up close.

Secure coaches aren’t intimidated by additions to the coaching staff. Great coaches will take all the help they can receive. If recent hires mesh well with the current staff, Texas could reach another level this season.

Steve Sarkisian adds former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst to his staff. https://t.co/0OGHkXN3Q9 — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) May 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire