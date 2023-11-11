Why Texans WR Noah Brown should be considered as a Week 10 waiver wire pickup

The Houston Texans have their quarterback in place with C.J. Stroud. The No. 2 overall pick showed he can bless fantasy football teams with his 470-yard, five-touchdown performance last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stroud has quickly slid into the safe category for starters.

The Texans’ receiving corps is also becoming more of a sure option in fantasy.

According to Natalie Miller from the Touchdown Wire, Houston receiver Noah Brown qualifies as her third-best waiver wire option in Week 10.

Noah Brown has seen a major uptick in usage over the last two weeks, and during quarterback C.J. Stroud’s incredible game Brown became a huge piece of the offensive puzzle. With 153 yards and a touchdown on six catches, it’s likely that Brown will continue to be in the mix of an offense that is looking to air it our with their exciting new rookie. Brown is a boom or bust addition, but the upside is there.

Brown get even more attention than in Week 9 as the Texans will be without receiver Nico Collins against the Cincinnati Bengals. A greater emphasis will be on wideouts Tank Dell, Robert Woods, and Brown to attack Cincinnati’s secondary.

In the two games prior to Brown’s career day, the former Dallas Cowboys 2017 seventh-round pick posted yards per receptions of 19.0 and 18.5, indicating his ability to produce chunk plays.

