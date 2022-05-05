Why the Texans signed backup quarterback Kevin Hogan

The Houston Texans signed backup quarterback Kevin Hogan to the roster on May 4.

The signing doesn’t make sense prima facie as the Texans are already committed to Davis Mills as their starter going into his second season. The backup situation also appears to be a battle between Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel, fresh from his sojourn as a tight end.

However, a look into Hogan’s past reveals why the Texans may have brought him inside NRG Stadium.

Hogan spent his collegiate years at Stanford from 2012-15 playing for coach David Shaw, who has been the Cardinal football coach since 2011. Mills also played ball under Shaw.

Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Stanford from 2011-12. Hamilton worked just one season with Hogan on the roster, and he split time with Josh Nunes in the post-Andrew Luck world.

Hogan continued to get used to Shaw’s offense. Hamilton went on to the Indianapolis Colts and was their offensive coordinator from 2013-15, working with Luck.

Hogan and Hamilton crossed paths once in the pros with the 2016 Cleveland Browns when Hamilton was the quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach. Hogan made the team after being signed to the practice squad after preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. Hogan was later elevated to the active roster.

Fun fact: Kevin Hogan's lone career start came against the #Texans on Oct. 15, 2017, when Houston rocked the #Browns 33-17 at NRG Stadium. This was also the game Deshaun Watson wore a Warren Moon #Oilers jersey. pic.twitter.com/WjdrrbVUb9 — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) May 5, 2022

With Hogan on the roster during the offseason workouts, he can help communicate the finer points of Hamilton’s offense to the rest of the quarterbacks room — not just to Mills. For Hogan, the challenge will be to parlay this role into being the full fledged backup or finding utility on Houston’s roster as a member of the practice squad.

After leaving the Browns following the 2017 season, Hogan spent time with Washington (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Cincinnati Bengals (2020), and the 2021 offseason and preseason with the Tennessee Titans.

