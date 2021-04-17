Why have the Texans made so many roster moves in the offseason?

The Houston Texans have made 72 roster transactions since the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio on Jan. 5.

For Caserio, the need to make that many roster moves, whether it was releasing players, restructuring contracts, executing trades, or signing free agents, was borne out of a comprehensive look at the roster.

“Our thought process and mindset was to look at our roster, look at our team and when you look at the players that we’ve added, most of them, not all, a majority of them, they have four, three, seven years of experience,” Caserio told reporters via Zoom on April 16. “So they have some level of experience in the league and some level of success at the program they have been. So try to create as much competition, present an opportunity in front of them and again it’s not putting labels on anybody that he’s this, he’s that. Like that’s not what we are going to be about.”

The Texans have brought in a bevy of free agents on one-year and two-year contracts. However, the bulk of the signings appear to be related to the defense as the team transitions from the 3-4 to defensive coordinator Lovie Smith’s patented Tampa-2 with a 4-3 front

Houston has bolstered offensive positions such as quarterback with signing Tyrod Taylor and trading for Ryan Finley. Running back saw the additions of Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram while the interior of the offensive line has undergone its own overhaul.

“So what we are trying to do is build as good a comprehensive team as possible,” said Caserio. “Whatever that’s going to look like, I don’t really know at this point. We know where we are at this point in time. We’ll see how the rest of it transpires here kind of once we get started.”

By the time the NFL draft is complete and the team is ready for training camp, it should be no surprise if the Texans surpass 100 transactions.