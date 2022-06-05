Why Texans fans should be excited about Jalen Pitre

After spending the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the Houston Texans added yet another dynamic playmaker to their defensive backfield in the second round, selecting Baylor’s Jalen Pitre at No. 37 overall.

While Stingley gives the Texans a traditional shutdown artist who will line up outside, Pitre brings versatility that should allow him to line up all over the field. His best fit will likely come in the slot, but he’s got all the physical tools to play on the outside, as well, along with the range and instincts to drop back and play safety.

Pitre was a key part of Dave Aranda’s dominant defense at Baylor, and the Bears maximized his versatility by letting him roam around and make plays at every level of the field. The Texans would be wise to give him the same kind of role, as he learns the scheme and adjusts to the speed of the NFL game.

After an impressive college career, Pitre made the most of his trip to this year’s Senior Bowl, and put up strong workout numbers at both the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day. He’s got the leadership, competitiveness and character to quickly develop into a cornerstone player in the Texans’ locker room.

