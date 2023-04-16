Why the Texans should call the Carolina Panthers about the No. 1 overall pick

Same old Texans.

Barely two months after hiring former team captain DeMeco Ryans as the latest coach of the franchise, somehow the Houston Texans already find themselves in very familiar territory. A draft season that should be full of excitement and optimism has turned into one with legitimate concern amongst the fanbase and a great deal of fear at some of the possible outcomes.

Analysts are questioning how the team could consider possibly passing on a quarterback after watching last season. The fans are wondering what plan the team could assemble to avoid the NFL’s dreaded quarterback purgatory. Nobody seems to trust what’s happening on Kirby Drive except for the likelihood it could be a disaster.

Ever since winning their Week 18 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, the narrative has been that Houston would be fine. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud have universally been viewed as the 1A and 1B at their position and both deemed easily worthy of picks in the top-5.

That was, of course, until last week. Heavy speculation and, debatably, near confirmation has arisen of the Carolina Panthers’ interest in Young. That came alongside a wave of news regarding Stroud’s draft prospects around the league and a myriad of reports that the Texans may not be interested in the latest Buckeye product.

It’s seemingly left the team in a sea of bad options.

Will Anderson Jr. plays defensive end. Will Levis doesn't have the tape to justify a selection at #2. They apparently don't love the idea of C.J. Stroud. Looks like Houston is coming out with egg on their face no matter what… What if Caserio really did 'Go Down Swinging'? — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 16, 2023

Alabama defensive end Will Anderson is viewed as one of the best players in the class and someone who Houston would highly covet in Ryans’ scheme. The problem is that Anderson cannot suit up under center next season for Houston. It would likely slot Davis Mills to start again next season or leave Houston to draft the fourth or fifth best quarterback in the class if available at pick Nos. 12 or 33 overall.

Stroud is the unanimous top quarterback behind Bryce Young but it would be a legitimate issue if the coaching staff isn’t interested. There is speculation that ownership could be involved to help force a selection at quarterback, but that could be a rough start to the Ryans’ coaching era.

There’s also Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson available. Both are seen in more of a “project” capacity with fantastic physical tools but tape that leaves them firmly on a different tier. Levis and his big personality have already been connected to Houston and his college offense would represent a clean transition to running operations under new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Neither are deemed worthy of a selection at second overall.

All of these factors have left Houston in a position where nobody can seem to decipher what their best next step forward is. In fact, the only thing anyone can seem to agree on is Young.

The reporting is near unanimous nationally at this point that Nick Caserio and Ryans would happily pull the trigger on Young if available. He is supposedly the apple of their eye at quarterback and the one they’d feel the most comfortable slotting in as the newest face of the franchise. As the draft process has evolved, the Crimson Tide product has emerged as the consensus QB1 in the national media with sentiments echoing that most NFL teams feel the same way.

He appears to be the only player that would satisfy ownership and the fanbases’ need for a franchise quarterback. He’s the only signal caller that both the general manager and the head coach are comfortable with rolling out as the face of their organization.

Young would be a brilliant fit in Slowik’s scheme and his field vision and play-extension skills would pair perfectly with the cast of receivers currently on the Texans’ roster. If Ryans’ defense and the 2022 draft class can live to up their billing, it wouldn’t be unrealistic at all to imagine them competing for the AFC South during his first season.

It’s time for Houston to make that call to the Panthers.

The loss of the first overall pick is a sunk cost at this point in the process and one that cannot factor into the team’s decision making. If Houston has truly only one player that fits the biggest need on their roster, they at least owe it to themselves to call.

Moving up could be quite expensive. The Athletic’s Joe Person suggested on Friday that, even if the Panthers would be willing to move down, it would likely cost the team’s second first-round selection this season and more. On the conservative end, it would at least cost Houston multiple Day 2 selections for the right to the player everyone knows they clearly covet.

I'd ask for 2, 12 and a sweetener. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 13, 2023

In the grand scheme of things, it might be worth it. Hitting on a quarterback is an absolute must in today’s NFL and a pre-requisite towards playing any sort of meaningful football in January.

Compared to taking a half measure in the form of a prospect they deem inferior at second overall, or forcing a pick at the position elsewhere in the top-50. Figuring out the most difficult position on the field and agreeing to sort the rest out later seems palatable. The price is expensive and less than ideal, but in a sea of other bad options this at least looks like one they’re going to have to explore.

Trading up for a quarterback next year could be even more expensive. After Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, the team would likely be forced to send three first round picks for the draft rights to potentially the third best quarterback in the draft. The team seems primed to make this acquistion at the lowest possible cost in this draft.

If the team only has one QB with a grade that they're comfortable with in the Top 5, this is the context with which I'd look at the opportunity cost at that position. Where would you guys fall? That quarterback could be Caleb Williams… could be 3rd best guy in the class. — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 16, 2023

It’s possible everything could be smoke, it is indeed that season in the NFL. However, if the overwhelming national rumors around the team line up towards any sort of truth, this is a call worth making for the Texans.

Fans will have to wait and see what route everyone agrees to compromise on. Will that mean Young, Stroud, or analysts of the team looking toward the 2024 NFL Draft?

