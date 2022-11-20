Why Teven Jenkins didn't play in Bears-Falcons game

Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.

Except Jenkins never took the field. Instead it was Michael Schofield who drew his second spot start in a row.

“Teven, before the game, said, ‘Hey, I’m able. I’m still a little bit hurt, but I’m able to be there as a backup, if needed, in an emergency,’” said Matt Eberflus after the game. “So that’s where he was today.”

Eberflus did say that if Jenkins was feeling a bit better, the plan was to rotate him into the game, similar to how they rotated Jenkins and Lucas Patrick at right guard earlier this season.

Schofield has played well as a spot starter this season, both at right guard and at left guard in relief of Cody Whitehair and Patrick. But he struggled against the Falcons, especially against stunts and late rushers. Schofield appeared to be at fault for several Justin Fields sacks. He was also flagged for one false start and one holding. It may be Schofield’s last start, unless there’s another injury elsewhere on the line.

Fields was hit five times in the Bears loss and injured his non-throwing shoulder on the last offensive series of the game. If Fields is healthy enough to play next week, the Bears will need their best linemen on the field to better protect him.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!