Why a Terrell Suggs return to Baltimore makes sense and what could prevent it from happening

The Cardinals made a splash on Friday by waiving outside linebacker Terrell Suggs after just 13 games played in his Arizona career.

The 37-year-old is now on waivers until Monday, where he'll wait to see if he was claimed by one of the 31 other teams. Should he go unclaimed, he'll be a free agent.

Naturally, the immediate inclination was to assume a reunion was destined to happen between Suggs and the Ravens. Suggs is the all-time franchise leader in sacks (132.5) and games played (229), too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I think I know a team who would welcome him back https://t.co/QzFaKaWZ02 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 13, 2019

But a reunion is more complicated than it might seem on the surface.

This year, Suggs has 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and 23 tackles. On the Ravens, those numbers would rank second, tied for third and 15th. But Suggs hasn't registered a full sack since Oct. 20 and didn't register a statistic in the team's last game against the Steelers.

Even still, with the need for proven pass-rushers across the league, Suggs is a desirable addition to any team looking to make a run.

Baltimore ranks 15th in sacks with 34, even with having played one more game than 30 other teams. The need is there for Suggs, who has already returned to the Ravens as a member of a different organization.

"It wasn't circled, but when the schedule came out, I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm going to downplay it as just another game,'" Suggs said in September. "But we all know that'd be (expletive). It's kind of a unique situation, isn't it?"

Story continues

Suggs has shown the ability this season to be, at the very least, a situational pass-rusher and one that can contribute through the end of the season. Which, as the season winds down, makes his services valuable to teams looking to make a playoff push.

He'll be cheap too, as he wouldn't cost a ton of money against the cap - and would fit into the Ravens plans moving forward.

Yes. Ravens have $1.8M in Cap space & Suggs is due only ~$700K for the final 2 games. More problematic tho is that Suggs is subject to waivers & the Ravens are last in line. Gotta figure someone grabs him before they have the chance. https://t.co/DED5CWWFHn — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) December 13, 2019

The problem, however, is where the Ravens are in the waiver wire order - dead last.

Teams like the Seahawks and Texans, whose pass rush ranks worse than the Ravens at the moment, and the 49ers, who just lost Dee Ford for a month, all could use pass-rushers to bolster their front seven.

I would have to imagine Suggs will be claimed by some team on the playoff periphery before he even gets to the favorites like the Ravens, Patriots, or Seahawks. https://t.co/5CI9dHyXOm — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) December 13, 2019

That doesn't include the possibility of a team in the AFC adding Suggs for two reasons: To add to their pass rush, while keeping Suggs away from Baltimore.

Preventing the AFC's top team from acquiring a late-season pass-rusher, one that would provide a significant boost to the organization, might be tempting as well.

But for storylines, need on the field and fit with the organization, Suggs is a match to return to Baltimore.

It seems clear that Suggs and the Ravens would've preferred to be married to one another for the duration of Suggs' career, and now there's a chance to bring him back on board for another run at a title.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Why a Terrell Suggs return to Baltimore makes sense and what could prevent it from happening originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington