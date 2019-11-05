Why Terrell Owens believes Seahawks' Josh Gordon shouldn't worry 49ers

The biggest game of the NFL season to date will occur Monday at Levi's Stadium when the 7-2 Seahawks visit the 8-0 49ers in an epic NFC West clash.

As the last remaining undefeated team, the 49ers enter the crucial showdown with a leg up on their divisional rivals. But a loss to the Seahawks on Monday night would level the playing field, with the two teams still set to meet in Seattle later this season.

The Seahawks are anticipating the debut of their newest wide receiver Monday, as Josh Gordon is healthy and expected to play at least some sort of role for Pete Carroll and the 'Hawks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Seattle already boasts two quality receivers in deep threat Tyler Lockett and rookie D.K. Metcalf, so the addition of a healthy Gordon, who the Seahawks added after the Patriots waived him, will give quarterback Russell Wilson a bevy of weapons to attack the 49ers' vaunted defense with.

But should Gordon really worry the 49ers? Terrell Owens, for one, doesn't think so.

"Josh really hasn't been a factor the last two or three years," Owens told 95.7 The Game on Tuesday. "It sounds good in theory, but he hasn't really done much for those guys in the secondary to be of concern. To me, he's not even a deep threat. He hasn't really done a whole lot with the Patriots -- pedestrian at best.

"But I do think they don't want D.K. Metcalf to get loose. This guy is a big problem. He's definitely gaining confidence as the season rolls, and I'm sure he's going to present a challenge.

"With Richard Sherman as well, I'm sure he's going to be fired up," Owens said. "He's going to try to shut him down. But that's not a concern to have Josh Gordon out there. Yeah, he may be ready but I don't think he's going to be a big factor in the game."

Story continues

Metcalf has been great of late and Lockett remains a deadly deep threat, catching 13 balls for 152 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle's Week 9 win over the Bucs. If Gordon can be what he was with the Patriots, he will give Wilson the third option he needs with tight end Will Dissly sidelined due to injury.

[RELATED: Kittle misses practice as 49ers prepare for Seahawks]

The game, in the end, likely will come down to Seattle's ability to block the 49ers' vicious defensive front and Wilson's ability to escape pressure and extend plays. If Wilson spends a lot of time on the turf, it probably won't matter whether Gordon is good or not.

Why Terrell Owens believes Seahawks' Josh Gordon shouldn't worry 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area