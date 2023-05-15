Why Tennessee State football coach Eddie George is spending two weeks on the Chicago Bears staff

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George is spending two weeks with the Chicago Bears' coaching staff during organized team activities as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

George, headed into his third season at TSU, started the program Monday. Former Miami linebacker Randy Shannon, who spent two seasons in the NFL and the last 31 as a coach, is also in the program with the Bears. He is co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Florida State.

"We are very excited to welcome these two highly talented coaches in Eddie and Randy," Bears coach Eberflus Matt Eberflus said in a team release. "Allowing them to join our staff during our OTAs enables us to offer this unique opportunity to current college coaches during their offseason. We are confident that these coaches will be great assets to our team during their time here, and we are looking forward to learning from them as well."

George led TSU to a 5-6 record in his first season in 2021, which included a four-game win streak. The Tigers were 4-7 in 2022.

TSU opens the 2023 season at Notre Dame on Sept. 2.

The former Ohio State running back was selected by the Houston Oilers in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft and spent nine years in the NFL.

He was the rookie of the year in 1996 and after the Oilers moved to Tennessee and became the Titans went on to become only the second NFL running back to rush for 10,000 yards while never missing a start joining Jim Brown.

BRANDON FISHER'S ANTICS: TSU football defensive coordinator Brandon Fisher's whacky antics highlight spring game

EDDIE GEORGE'S AGENDA: Eddie George lays out what Tennessee State football must get done in the spring

Only Walter Payton (170) started more consecutive regular season games than George's 130.

George added four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1997-2000 and helped lead the Titans to the Super Bowl in 1999.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why TSU coach Eddie George is spending time on the Chicago Bears staff