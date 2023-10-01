Why Tennessee football's win vs South Carolina could change the trajectory of season

Josh Heupel knew the way that this Tennessee football team could win.

Now the question is whether the Vols can do it again and again.

For a week, the UT coach told anyone who’d listen that the No. 19 Vols had to win the line of scrimmage to beat South Carolina.

And they did that in a 41-20 victory on Saturday at Neyland Stadium that could change the trajectory of the season.

Offensively, center Cooper Mays returned from injury to make his season debut. He helped the Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) pummel the South Carolina defense for 238 yards rushing.

Jaylen Wright, who led UT with a season-high 123 yards rushing, said he immediately could sense how much the offensive line was moving the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC) before he even hit the hole.

Defensively, James Pearce led a hungry pass rush than ran over, through and around South Carolina’s outmanned offensive line. The Vols sacked quarterback Spencer Rattler six times.

“Coach preached that we had to take over up front, offense and defense, to dominate the game,” Pearce said. “It was mentioned all the way up to game time.”

It just means more to win like this in the SEC

If you pay attention to stats, you’d think the Vols already would’ve had the reputation of dominating the line of scrimmage. They entered the South Carolina game leading the SEC in rushing on offense and sacks and tackles-for-loss on defense.

But those rankings were earned against inferior nonconference competition. It matters more when you show it in an SEC game. The Vols didn't do that in a 29-16 loss to Florida, but they did in this one.

No one recognized the importance of that distinction than the UT players who needed to establish their team’s identity.

“It makes you want to keep going,” linebacker Elijah Herring said. “You want to keep getting (SEC wins) and build off this."

Josh Heupel warns that tougher tests are coming

Heupel’s theme for the South Carolina week was “win the line of scrimmage,” and no one was happier that the Vols heeded his message.

But he knows that approach can’t be a one-hit wonder if UT has any chance of reeling off more SEC wins and challenging in the East Division.

“On the line of scrimmage, we’ve got to continue to get better as we go deeper into this league and this schedule,” Heupel said. “It’s going to be important for us to win the line of scrimmage every week. That’s where this football team has got to win. That’s where it starts.”

After an off week, UT will host Texas A&M on Oct. 14. The Aggies will be coming off a game against Alabama, which is sure to be physical. They may be wounded, or they may be battle-tested.

Then UT will play road games at Alabama and Kentucky. Both should test the Vols’ ability to win the line of scrimmage. And all three opponents should be better equipped than South Carolina to slow UT’s ground game and stifle its pass rush.

This is closer to Heupel's mentality than you think

So now the Vols are going to be a power-running offense and a defensive-minded team?

On face value, that doesn’t seem like the Heupel teams that we’re accustomed to. But it’s actually more in line with his philosophy than you think.

The foundation of Heupel’s offense has always been a quick-hitting ground game. It only evolves into the vertical passing attack when defenses are forced to adjust to the run game by crowding the tackle box.

Remember that in the same 2022 season that Hendon Hooker was the most efficient passer in UT history, the Vols also led the nation in rushing touchdowns prior to the College Football Playoff.

Joe Milton’s deep passes can benefit in the same way.

And, defensively, Heupel has always valued pressure. That’s why he hired defensive coordinator Tim Banks, who’s worked to build an aggressive and dominant pass rush over the past three seasons.

Perhaps, he has one.

ADAMS: Cooper Mays back, secondary better - two reasons why I like Tennessee football more

So was UT’s line-of-scrimmage victory an isolated event or a successful formula for the entire season?

We won’t know that for a few weeks and a few more SEC games. But at least these Vols know how they can win a big game. It’s better to enter an off week with an answer rather than only questions.

