Why Tennessee football's strong defense now seems like a certainty instead of fluke

Josh Heupel isn’t in his element, but he’s loving it.

First, he coached No. 17 Tennessee in a defensive slobber-knocker to beat Texas A&M 20-13 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Secondly, he fielded mostly questions about his defense in his postgame press conference.

Neither is normal for perhaps the best offensive coach in college football. But maybe it should be. After all, the Vols’ success on defense was not an overnight project or a fluke.

“How about that, man? Wow,” Heupel said. “I haven’t been involved one like that in a long time.”

No kidding.

Before this game, Heupel had a 0-9 record in games as a head coach in which his team scored fewer than 30 points. That included three seasons each at Central Florida and Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC).

By the way, Heupel is 50-8 in games in which his team scored 30 points or more. That tells you how seldom he’s in the position of coaching a low-scoring slugfest.

“I can’t remember a lot of (low-scoring games in the past),” Heupel said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in one of these. And I’m good with it. I like coming out on the right side of it.

“Obviously, offensively, want to be more efficient when we can be. But I’ve said it from when I got here, the expectation, the standard is to play elite defense here. Not just good defense.”

Do Vols have SEC's best defensive front?

The Vols’ problems on offense need to be addressed. Sure, they rushed for 232 yards against the No. 1 rushing defense in the SEC.

But quarterback Joe Milton passed for just 100 yards. And UT scored only one offensive touchdown.

It’s hard to believe that could be enough to win in road games at Alabama on Oct. 21 (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) and at Kentucky after that.

But let’s focus on defense, which was rightfully celebrated after beating the Aggies.

Tyler Baron looks like an NFL defensive end. James Pearce looks like an NFL pass rusher a few more years down the road. Omari Thomas is a force on the defensive line. Aaron Beasley is racking up tackles at linebacker. The secondary intercepted two Max Johnson passes to seal the win.

And if Texas A&M doesn’t have the SEC’s best rush defense, maybe Tennessee does. The Vols held the Aggies to 54 yards rushing, and they're among the nation's leaders in sacks and tackles-for-loss.

“We can have days where we are not at our best, and we expect the offense to have our back,” Beasley said. “And today, I feel like we had the offense's back even though they weren't having their best day. We had their back.”

Building defense has been a long-term project

Heupel said he expected to build an elite defense at Tennessee, even though his track record didn’t indicate that.

And this Vols’ defensive surge may end soon. Remember there are tough SEC games ahead.

But don’t count this as sudden or temporary. The Vols have played good defensive games for a while and been building toward this for even longer. But they’ve been overshadowed by a better offense.

Almost one year ago, UT beat LSU 40-13 in a strong defensive performance. The Vols did the same in a 44-6 win over Kentucky. And they shut out Vanderbilt 56-0 and dominated Clemson for a 31-14 victory in the Orange Bowl.

Florida is the only team to score more than 20 points against Tennessee this season.

“From scheme to recruiting guys, the depth on the defense side of the football, we’re just getting started as to what we will be on that (defensive) side,” Heupel said.

Halfway through the season, the Vols have one of the SEC’s best defenses. How much better it gets and how much the offense gets on track will determine where the season goes from here.

But with each strong performance, Tennessee’s top-notch defense appears more like a certainty than a surprise.

