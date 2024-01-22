Why Tennessee football's offense could be a perfect fit for 5-star QB George MacIntyre

BRENTWOOD – George MacIntyre isn't shy about his love of throwing the football, and coach Josh Heupel's offense at Tennessee may be the perfect breeding ground for Brentwood Academy's five-star quarterback.

"At Tennessee, they like to stretch the ball vertically, the like to throw it," MacIntrye said Monday after committing to Tennessee at Brentwood Academy. "They have a balanced run game, but at the end of the day the win games through the air sot that's what I really like about them."

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound junior has the height that college programs covet and he's developed the ability to adapt quickly to different systems. With the hire of Brentwood Academy coach Paul Wade in December, MacIntyre will enter his senior season under his fourth different offense.

Former Eagles coach Cody White introduced MacIntyre to a more Texas Longhorns-style offense during MacIntyre's freshman year. White adjusted that offense to look more like the Vols in 2022. MacIntyre was unfazed and keeps a simplistic approach to his his technique.

"Most of the outside (receivers) are pretty close to the sideline and the slot (receivers) are where the regular outside guys would be," MacIntyre said. "Every throw is about seven to 10 yards farther then it would regularly be but I'm blessed enough to have been making those throws since I was 15-years-old."

MacIntyre is the nation's No. 3 quarterback and No. 15 player overall from the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 1 junior in Tennessee. He also holds offers from Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Oregon and Notre Dame, among others.

MacIntyre threw for 2,341 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions in his first year as a varsity starter under White in 2022. When Jacob Gill was hired last summer, MacIntyre's numbers ballooned to 3,229 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 67% of his passes despite Brentwood Academy's struggles on the field with a 2-10 record.

Brentwood Academy quarterback George McIntyre is congratulated after announcing his commitment to the University of Tennessee during a ceremony at Brentwood Academy on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 in Brentwood, Tenn. MacIntyre is the number 3-ranked quarterback for the class 2025.

"The quarterback gets to make a lot of big throws in (Tennessee's) offense," said George's father, Matt MacIntyre, who played college football at Western Kentucky in the early 1990s. "It's a quarterback-centered offense. There's a lot of different offenses out there and we've heard it from every school about what offense would be best for (George). But when it came down to it, he wanted to go somewhere where he felt comfortable and the offense is just a lot of fun."

Tennessee's offense ranked No. 4 in the SEC in 2023 and averaged 243.2 passing yards a game. When MacIntyre arrives in 2025 he'll likely join a quarterback room that includes four-star Jake Merklinger, who'll be a sophomore in Knoxville, and former five-star Nico Iamaleava, who is set to be the starter in 2024.

"I didn't commit thinking 'Hey, I'm going to go in and beat out Nico or beat out anybody else.' I'm just going to step in and be myself," said MacIntyre. "It's kind of set up to where my first year, it should be Nico anyway. He'll be a junior and I'm going to do what I can do."

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football: George MacIntyre could thrive in UT Vols offense