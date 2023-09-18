Why Tennessee football's Joe Milton is so in demand for NIL deals with Knoxville brands

"This is the million-dollar smile, baby!"

That's what Joe Milton told Ryan Coleman as the Tennessee quarterback walked onto the set of a Hometown Realty commercial earlier this year.

In the commercial, Milton uses his famous arm to throw a football all the way across the University of Tennessee campus to a home for sale.

Coleman, the founder and owner of Hometown Realty, said Milton joked during filming about not wanting to tire out his arm on his day off.

"When you get the chance to work with these guys, especially a little bit behind the scenes (with the) interactions, you're rooting a little extra hard (for them). My daughter, my kids, (are saying) 'There's Joe! Go Joe!' They're really rooting him on," Coleman said. "I think this guy's special."

In the age of name, image and likeness deals, Milton's million-dollar smile, leadership and famous throwing arm are displayed on billboards and commercials in Knoxville for local companies like Hometown Realty and Smith Roofing.

Milton also has signed deals with Beats by Dre and a Tennessee franchise of McDonald's.

He's the fourth-highest valued Tennessee student-athlete for NIL deals, according to college sports news outlet On3. On3's valuation of Milton was $433,000 as of Sept. 12. That's not a measurement of how much he's made, but a proprietary measure of his value as an NIL athlete based on performance, social media following and influence.

Milton hasn't played a ton of games as he enters his sixth college season, yet he has signed some huge NIL deals.

Being a Vols quarterback goes a long way, but Milton brings something special, advertisers say.

Why Tennessee's Joe Milton has so many NIL deals

James Clawson, CEO and co-founder of the Volunteer Club, an NIL collective managed by Spyre Sports Group, said these brand deals show an optimism about Milton's football career after Tennessee.

Milton is entering his third season with the Vols after transferring from Michigan. The quarterback took over as the starter for the final game last season after quarterback Hendon Hooker tore his ACL.

Milton led the Vols to an Orange Bowl win over Clemson last year, completing 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and throwing three touchdowns. He ended up taking home the game's MVP award.

"They're seeing opportunities to introduce themselves to players now and kind of start the relationship and see how it goes," Clawson said, co-founder of the Volunteer Club, which signed Milton. "I think it certainly speaks to how people perceive Joe as being not only a great college quarterback this year for Tennessee, but having a chance to be an NFL quarterback as well."

Knoxville has a robust NIL market and Vols have been cleaning up. Players are making hundreds of thousands of dollars, and, in some cases, even millions.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is the star of Smith Roofing's billboard campaign in Knoxville.

Family and family tragedy have shaped Milton as a person and a football player. At age 7, Milton lost his 3-day-old sister. He's spent his life leading by example for his younger siblings.

He's a mature, natural leader, someone who would make a company or brand proud.

"You're going to be attracted and drawn to the best players, but at the end of the day you got to have a player that's going to show up on time. He's going to do what he's supposed to do in terms of what he signed and agreed upon," Clawson said. "Joe's gonna do that."

Chris Smith, founder and owner of Smith Roofing and Exteriors, got a good feel for Milton's personality by watching him play on Saturdays.

"He's not flaunting himself as the top dog and it's all about him, it's all about Joe," Smith said. "He tries to inspire. He works to inspire his team."

When Milton arrived to film the commercial, Smith said he had a "commanding presence" and was easy to work with, took notes well and even improvised.

Smith said he told Milton the quarterback was born to be a leader. Milton replied that he's been preparing for his position his entire life.

Coleman first experienced that professionalism and personality on the set of a Hometown Realty commercial last year with Milton and Hooker.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) warms up before a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

"Hendon's a little bit more quiet and reserved, great character. And then Joe's funny, he has a little bit more personality," Coleman said. "That's kind of why we chose him and we were honored to work with Joe."

Milton is equally as thoughtful about choosing the brands he works with.

"Joe wants to take money like everybody, but Joe's also smart enough to think about which brands he chooses to work with and ... which ones he doesn't," Clawson said. "Certainly he'll turn things down, too."

Milton's ability to throw the football for what feels like a mile is unique enough that it's catching advertisers' attention.

"Brands are looking for things that distinguish one player from the next, and Joe's arm strength is obviously really rare. It's really unique. It's very specific to him," Clawson said. "If I'm a brand, I'm thinking about a campaign and depending on our product, I'm gonna figure out how to incorporate something about that into that campaign."

Milton's mindset, personality and skills on the field are what make him a great quarterback. They also make him the perfect spokesperson, even once he leaves Knoxville for the NFL.

"I would like to continue [our] relationship. With this being his last season. I don't know what that looks like. But it is something that I would be interested in," Smith, the owner of Smith Roofing, said. "A lot of that it's just based on who he is as a person. He's a great guy, and I think he is a good partner to work with."

Silas Sloan is the growth and development reporter. Email silas.sloan@knoxnews.com. Twitter @silasloan. Instagram @knox.growth.

