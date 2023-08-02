Why Tennessee football's biggest September test is South Carolina, not Florida in Swamp | Adams

Tennessee football fans are accustomed to Florida providing the Vols with their first test of the season. That has been the case – with a handful of exceptions - since the SEC went to divisional play in 1992.

The Vols played Georgia before Florida from 1992 through 1995. In 2001, Arkansas was their first conference opponent after 9/11 forced the postponement of the Florida game until December.

Early season nonconference matchups occasionally have served as a Tennessee measuring stick before it reached the Florida game. For example, in 2010 and 2013, the Vols made the mistake of playing Oregon in the first three weeks of the season. They lost by a combined score of 107-27.

But in most seasons, the Florida game provided the best assessment of what was to come for the Vols. Maybe, you think it will again.

Tennessee is a huge favorite over Virginia in the season opener, and Austin Peay will pose no threat in Game 2.

Nonetheless, even if the Vols play up to their favorite’s role by beating Florida in The Swamp in Game 3, I question if that’s their most reliable September test. And I can't help but wonder about South Carolina on the last Saturday of the month.

Beating Florida this September might not mean much. Beating South Carolina might mean more.

That’s what the SEC Media Days would suggest. The Gamecocks were ranked third in the East, right behind the Vols. The Gators were ranked fifth.

The consensus seems to be Florida won’t be any better in its second year under coach Billy Napier than it was in his first season when the Gators finished 6-7. I wouldn’t argue with that.

I wouldn't dismiss The Swamp as a factor, though. The Vols haven’t won there since 2003. That’s too much track record to ignore.

However, in valuing history, let’s don’t overlook what happened last season. Tennessee withstood Florida’s fourth-quarter charge and prevailed at Neyland Stadium 38-33 in September. Two months later, the Vols lost to South Carolina 63-38 in Columbia.

Those results indicate Tennessee’s tussle with South Carolina the last Saturday in September might offer a better assessment of UT’s strength.

Matchups have something to do with that.

Tennessee was solid against the run last season. And Florida figures to be a run-oriented team this season.

Never mind that the Gators are well fortified at running back with a high-grade combo of Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne. But their offense doesn’t rank in the top half of the conference. It’s also questionable whether they can manage a complementary passing game with Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz.

A home-field advantage can account for only so much – even if the home field is as formidable as The Swamp. Winning there doesn’t assure the Vols of success in Neyland Stadium later against South Carolina.

Spencer Rattler, the same quarterback who embarrassed UT last season, returns. So does his star receiver, Antwane Wells, who repeatedly breezed through the Tennessee secondary with little obstruction.

That passing combination aside, South Carolina is no sure thing. It must replace much of its defense, and since when has its offensive line been an area of great competence.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Tennessee beat South Carolina by three touchdowns at Neyland Stadium. But I also wouldn’t be shocked if the Gamecocks threatened the Vols as Florida did last season.

The book on Rattler: A talented, athletic quarterback who can make the kind of throws that impress NFL scouts. He’s also turnover prone and can take too many risks.

But he can be at his best when you least expect it. A Tennessee team contending for the College Football Playoff was just one example. In the next game, he led the Gamecocks to a 31-30 upset of Clemson. And that was on Clemson’s home field.

Rattler and South Carolina can provide insight as to how much Tennessee’s flimsy pass defense has improved. Florida can’t do that.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

