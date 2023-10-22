Why this Tennessee football team feels like 2021 after familiar loss to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama fans lit their victory cigars moments after Joe Milton’s fumble was returned for a touchdown that sealed Tennessee football's 34-20 loss on Saturday.

The smoke seemed to hover over the UT section, where orange-clad fans felt like their team was among the best in college football for part of the game – but not all of it.

The No. 15 Vols (5-2, 2-2 SEC) noticeably outplayed No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0), but not long enough. And once the floodgates opened, the Crimson Tide was a current that UT could not stop.

Milton said there was no excuse for players to lose their focus as momentum slipped away.

“Everybody on the team has a wristband that says, ‘Take a deep breath. Just breathe,' ” Milton said. “… (But) certain guys weren’t doing their job. I’ll take full responsibly for that, not just because I’m the quarterback but also because I lead this team.”

UT had a promising start but an unfinished performance. It felt very familiar – quite different from the “Feels like ’98” euphoria that accompanied UT’s win over Alabama a year ago.

I know. You don’t want to talk about last year after this kind of loss. But let’s talk about two years ago because that’s what this loss felt like – like 2021.

In fact, this whole season is feeling that way. There are flashes of great football mixed with frustrating lapses that demonstrate the difference between UT and the elite teams in the SEC.

It’s more of an observation than a criticism.

UT also faded at Bryant-Denny two years ago

UT led Alabama 20-7 at halftime. It outplayed the Tide in every phase of the game. But the Vols fell apart in the second half, as Alabama scored 27 unanswered points.

In 2021, UT’s last trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Vols trailed 24-17 in the third quarter in a back-and-forth game. But Alabama outscored the Vols 28-7 the rest of the way.

That 2021 game showed what UT was capable of but also what it lacked. So did this one.

This offense can follow a well-designed script of plays to score on any opponent early in the game. But it lacks the consistency and enough playmakers to improvise once that script runs out.

That deficiency especially showed when the Vols failed to score touchdowns in back-to-back red-zone trips, when they could’ve gone ahead 21-0 rather than 13-0.

“You gotta put a guy to sleep early,” Milton said. “I feel like if we did that, the momentum would’ve been on our side the whole game.”

Did Vols suffer from poor coaching or poor officiating?

Coach Josh Heupel said the Vols didn’t drop their heads once Alabama started its second-half onslaught.

“I don’t think it’s a confidence issue,” Heupel said. “I don’t believe that.”

So why did the Vols’ strong performance turn into a struggle so quickly?

Coaching was one reason. Alabama adjusted better to open the second half. And Heupel’s two gambles on fourth-and-1 plays failed.

Officiating wasn’t kind to the Vols. UT was flagged eight times for 55 yards. Alabama was called for one penalty for 5 yards.

When asked about the disparity, Heupel stood in silence at the podium for 16 seconds.

“Next question, yeah? Was that a long enough silence?,” said Heupel, who waded up the stat sheet as he left his postgame press conference.

Why this UT team is good but not great

But earlier in that press conference, Heupel revealed the real reason for UT’s shortcomings.

“At the end of the day, our guys didn’t stop competing,” Heupel said. “We weren’t smart enough. We weren’t good enough – starting with me – in the second half.”

Translation: There are limitations to this team. It has more strengths than weaknesses, but a fair share of both. It’s a pretty good football team, but not a great one. The flaws are undeniable but also hard to overcome.

And that brings us back to 2021, Heupel’s first season at UT. That team had character but not enough talent or depth to win at an elite level.

It lost to Florida in a wild atmosphere in The Swamp. So did this team. It played well against Alabama, but still lost by a double-digit margin. So did this team.

The 2021 UT team beat bad opponents and played toe-to-toe with mid-tier teams. But it lacked the complete ingredients to defeat the best teams on its schedule.

For better or worse, these Vols are comparable.

That’s not to say that the 2023 team will finish with a 7-6 record. Remember that the 2021 team lost three close games, so its record could’ve been considerably better.

These Vols have a chance to be better than that. But they must figure out how to play complete games and outshine their deficiencies. More opportunities are ahead.

A game at Kentucky – where the 2021 team bounced back to win 45-42 – is the next test.

