Why Tennessee football star Joshua Dobbs of Browns became Vols alumni board president

Joshua Dobbs was the youngest member of the Tennessee Alumni Board of Directors when he was elected in 2017 at 22 years old.

And he still is as the former Vols football quarterback takes on his new role as president in his seventh year on the board. When Dobbs was initially elected, he had just graduated with a degree in aerospace engineering and been selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. But he jumped at the opportunity to be on the board, which he called a tremendous honor.

"It's put a ton of perspective, just being a part of the board," Dobbs told Knox News. "You're definitely in a room with a lot of people that you look up to. So to be around them, be able to learn from them, be mentored by them, but also provide my unique perspective as an individual just graduated. It was a really enjoyable experience."

Dobbs, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns, will serve as Alumni Board of Directors president for the 2023-24 year. His responsibilities as president include running meetings and attending alumni events throughout the year, the Big Orange Give and support first-generation students through the UT LEAD Vols Pay-It-Forward Alumni Speaker Series.

He also wants to increase student-athlete engagement in alumni events while they're at Tennessee so they'll continue being involved post graduation.

"When you go to a place like Tennessee and you have a tremendous network of alumni, you want to be able to tap into those networks to be able to get jobs and opportunities in the fields that you want to get into after sports," Dobbs said. "So many times when you're on campus, all your time and attention is tied to the sport that you're playing."

When it's all said and done and his playing career is over one day, Dobbs plans on putting his aerospace engineering degree to use. He stays involved in the field, completing an externship with NASA through the NFLPA during the 2019 season and working at the Kennedy Space Center. He even took his Cleveland teammates to the NASA Glenn Research Center this summer.

But for now, he's looking forward to another season playing in the NFL.

Earning an opportunity in the NFL

Dobbs is going into his seventh season in the NFL, and he waited patiently for the opportunity that came last season.

His career took him from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns and the Detroit Lions before he was picked up by the Tennessee Titans in December after quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season ended with an injury.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Dobbs earned his first two NFL career starts with the Titans, who were fighting for a playoff spot, throwing for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. It was a chance for Dobbs to show everyone the player he knows he can be.

"When you're put in an extreme circumstance and you're able to go out and perform at a high level, given the circumstances, it shows teams that, I dealt with this hand. This is what he was able to do" Dobbs said. "Now giving him structure and framework and extended opportunities, we know the type of player that he can be."

Dobbs' performances with the Titans earned him another opportunity with Cleveland, which signed him to a one-year deal in March that's worth $2 million fully guaranteed.

Dobbs enjoyed his time back in Tennessee and said there were a lot of emotions returning to the state of his alma mater.

"It was really cool, especially the first game against Dallas, there was a ton of 11 jerseys out there with the 'Brown' marked out and the 'Dobbs' written in," Dobbs said. "Nashville is basically the second home of the Vols, so to be around the city and interact with the fans, receive the love from the second home of Tennessee, I enjoyed it. I enjoyed being back."

