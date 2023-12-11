Why Tennessee football QB Nico Iamaleava could become recruiting exception | Adams

Nico Iamaleava could become the exception in college football.

The five-star quarterback reportedly received a lucrative seven-figure NIL deal to begin his college career at Tennessee. That might prove to be a good investment.

Never mind that the freshman has played so little this season that he qualified for a redshirt. He flashed enough talent to convince Tennessee fans their future offense could be in good hands.

Fans can be confident. But they can’t be sure.

You could make the same assessment about any promising young quarterback who has yet to start a college game. That’s one reason so many experienced quarterbacks are leaping into the transfer portal, and why so many programs are competing to acquire them.

Those transfers won’t come cheap, as Nebraska coach Matt Rhule pointed out.

“Make no mistake,” he said. “A good quarterback in the portal will cost $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now.

"Let's make sure we all understand what's happening. There are some teams that have six or seven $1 million players playing for them."

No wonder, former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn't hesitate to enter the portal. He’s a proven player with a high market value and will be a steal for $1 million, especially for a program with national championship aspirations. Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is another example of a player who will benefit financially from the transfer market.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops apparently finds transfer quarterbacks irresistible, which explains why he’s investing little time in developing high school recruits. Georgia backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff recently joined the Wildcats. He will follow NC State transfer Devin Leary and Penn State transfer Will Levis as a Kentucky quarterback.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel also has succeeded with transfer quarterbacks. Former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker already had transferred to UT before Heupel was hired. He starred for the Vols for two years and was followed by another transfer, Joe Milton, as a Tennessee starter.

I’m not suggesting schools should ignore high school recruits. They’re needed. But you need to see them for what they are. You can’t be sure recruits will maintain the same level of excellence in the transition from high school to college.

You can’t be certain about transfers, either. But at least they already have landed on their feet after making the uncertain leap from high school to college.

The NCAA hasn’t legislated a salary cap for NIL purposes. But even the most prosperous programs and their collectives aren’t blessed with an unlimited amount of money. The wealth must be spread wisely.

Common sense tells us transfers often can be a better investment than high school recruits. And I'm not just talking about quarterbacks.

Tennessee has won 26 games in three seasons under Heupel. That’s substantial improvement compared to the struggles of his predecessors. Those struggles weren’t short-lived.

But further progress could hinge on how well the Vols evaluate and sign transfers.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

