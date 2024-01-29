Why Tennessee football needs to schedule Big Ten teams (the bad ones) | Adams

Tennessee’s 2024 nonconference football schedule is strategically flawed and dreadfully lacking in an appreciation of history. If I didn’t know better, I would suspect former football coach Jeremy Pruitt – or maybe his babysitter – had a hand in it.

Scheduling isn’t nearly as complex or as time-consuming a venture as the SEC makes it seem. As far as I know, the NCAA does allow the use of computers.

But you don’t need tech-support to see what’s missing from UT’s 2024 football schedule. I will make it even easier for you, though. Here’s a hint: 35-0.

That was the score of Tennessee’s Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa. And to what conference does Iowa pledge allegiance? The Big Ten, of course.

And what does the Big Ten do for the Vols so often?

It makes them look like world beaters.

Nonetheless, UT repeatedly ignores the Big Ten when it maps out future schedules. That makes no sense.

The Vols should have a lifetime scheduling agreement with the Big Ten. Don’t get the wrong idea. I’m not recommending the Vols schedule Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, or any of those Pac-12 refugees like Southern California, Washington and Oregon.

The Vols were drubbed so soundly in their last two meetings with the Ducks, they shouldn’t even schedule a team whose state borders on Oregon. Instead, they should schedule more established – and less successful – members of the Big Ten.

Take Iowa, for example. Or Northwestern. Or Indiana. I would even risk scheduling Purdue, which somehow managed to beat the Vols by a few points in the Music City Bowl a couple of years ago. That had to be an aberration.

The loss to Purdue has been Tennessee’s only second bowl setback against a Big Ten team in the past 11 games. The Vols can boast of victories over Ohio State (1996 Citrus Bowl) and Michigan (2002 Citrus Bowl) during that stretch.

Despite that success, UT’s brain trust acts as though the Big Ten were off limits when it comes to regular-season scheduling. Since the SEC advises its members to schedule at least one nonconference game against a Power Five opponent, why would the Vols look anywhere but the Big Ten?

Athletic director Danny White gets high marks for pulling Virginia off the ACC scrap heap and bringing it to Nashville for UT’s 2023 season opener. Virginia spent the rest of the season proving its 49-13 defeat was no fluke. It capped a 3-9 season with a 55-17 loss to in-state rival Virginia Tech.

So, why didn’t find the Vols find the Big Ten equivalent of Virginia for the second game of 2024? But after they open with Chattanooga, they will play NC State in Charlotte. The Wolfpack won nine games this past season and added former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall to run their next offense.

Surely, there were better options from the Big Ten. How about a rematch with Iowa, whose idea of a big offensive play is a long punt? A game against Michigan State or Indiana might even have been worth a road trip. They combined to lose 17 games this past season.

If Tennessee were still not sure of its next defense, any team other than Wisconsin from the old Big Ten West should be appealing. The Badgers were the only team from the division to total at least 300 points in 2023.

I realize UT’s schedule is set for 2024. Even if it weren’t, Tennessee probably wouldn’t have been inclined to take my advice.

But it doesn’t have to take my word for it. It only needs to check the Vols recent history the next time it’s looking for a Power Five nonconference opponent.

The Citrus Bowl should serve as a reminder. Remember: You can’t spell Iowa without a zero.

