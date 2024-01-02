Why Tennessee football needs to get a receiver like Evan Stewart for Nico Iamaleava | Adams

The play of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava overshadowed everything else in a 35-0 Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa on Monday. But not much went wrong in a runaway victory against the Hawkeyes.

As UT’s victory became more and more certain, I couldn’t help looking ahead to the 2024 season.

The first thing that came to mind: Wide receivers. Tennessee needs more quality in that area. So, how can you not think about Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart, who has been linked to some of college football’s top programs, including Tennessee’s? What an addition he would be.

The Vols already have added Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver who had 44 receptions for 711 yards this past season. UT also bolstered its tight end depth with the addition of Notre Dame's Holden Staes.

But Tennessee still could use more receiving help. That’s why Stewart is worth pursuing with an attractive NIL package.

A former five-star recruit, Stewart caught 91 passes in 18 games with the Aggies. Those stats need context, though. Texas A&M’s offense repeatedly came up short under former coach Jimbo Fisher. Hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator for 2023 was an improvement, but the offense too often was lacking.

Something else working against Stewart: Spotty quarterback play. Injuries have been a factor in that. But no one who followed Texas A&M the past two seasons would suggest Aggies quarterbacks had Iamaleava-like potential.

Potential turned into production as Iamaleava scored three touchdowns and passed for another against overmatched Iowa. But the receiving corps needs an upgrade.

One of my many failed preseason predictions: Tennessee could have a top-drawer group of receivers in 2023.

It would have been better if Bru McCoy hadn’t been injured. If he would decide to return, rather than go pro, that would give the Vols another proven receiver.

I expected both first-time starter Squirrel White and veteran Ramel Keyton would be better. And I expected more from Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton, who – based on his first season at Tennessee – qualifies as a bust.

Perhaps, they would have been more productive if quarterback Joe Milton had operated more efficiently. Nonetheless, you also could argue that Milton would have had a more successful season with better receivers.

If you watched Iamaleava against Iowa, you probably already are projecting him as an elite quarterback. Obviously, the offense will be built around him next season. He’s a natural – as a runner and passer. So, Tennessee’s offensive goal should be complementing his skill set.

Dylan Sampson demonstrated against Iowa he could become an upper-echelon SEC running back. He rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries against the nation’s 11th-ranked run defense. But he needs to improve his blocking in pass protection, because keeping Iamaleava upright will be a top priority.

And if the Vols could sign a transfer of Stewart’s caliber, so much the better.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Imagine if Tennessee football could add receiver Evan Stewart in 2024