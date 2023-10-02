Why Tennessee football must hit transfer portal hard in December for 2024 season | Adams

I now interrupt what has been a thrilling college football season with a transfer portal update. Feel free to cringe.

But I can’t resist.

Never mind how much the transfer portal and NIL deals already have impacted the sport. That could pale when compared to the likely portal stampede at the end of this season.

And Tennessee needs to be a part of it – in a big way.

Just check UT’s depth chart. That will tell you all you need to know about its need for transfer players before next season.

Tennessee’s offensive line should be the focal point. It has four senior starters, and four backup offensive linemen also are seniors.

The offensive line won’t be Tennessee’s only need, but it will be the most pressing.

So what if the Vols are working on a top-10 class for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Recruiting classes bolster your program long-term. Tennessee will need short-term help next season.

The competition will be stiff.

You think the transfer portal has been active in the past? Wait till after this season. There’s nothing mysterious about the massive portal action to come. Both players and programs can benefit.

Deion Sanders all but built a program from scratch in Colorado by bringing in more than 60 transfers. You can debate the ethics of how he flipped his roster – basically cutting players and adding others − but the results are obvious. The Buffaloes won one game last season. They won three in September this season.

Colorado is an extreme example. Nonetheless, other coaches have succeeded by adding transfers in double-digit numbers. The pressure to upgrade a roster through the portal will only increase.

Coaches can’t be concerned just about signing transfers. They must worry about losing them.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer can speak to that. His second team finished strong last season, beating top-10 teams Tennessee and Clemson in November on the way to an 8-5 record. But their optimism for 2023 dimmed due to transfers.

The Gamecocks lost their best running back, MarShawn Lloyd, to Southern California. They lost their top pass rusher, Jordan Burch, to Oregon. And versatile offensive player Jaheim Bell transferred to Florida State. He can play tight end, slot receiver or running back.

There’s so much happening on both ends of the transfer portal that head coaches still serving in the dual role of offensive coordinator at big-time programs eventually might be forced to give up their play-calling duties. Managing their roster will take up too much time.

NIL deals will factor into this. Players don’t just leave programs in search of more playing time. They sometimes leave in search of more lucrative NIL opportunities.

High-priced recruits aren’t obligated to stay at a school any more than players without an NIL deal are. Even after just one season at a school, a player’s value could be enhanced. You know what that means? Time to renegotiate.

The first signing date for recruits in the 2024 class is only a couple of months away. Many fans anticipate that as much as they do a season opener.

But if you really want a preview of how good your next team might be, you better track the transfers. And Tennessee fans better take a close look at how many transfers Tennessee can add in the offensive line.

