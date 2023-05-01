Why Tennessee football hasn't added a quarterback as transfer portal closes

CHATTANOOGA – Tennessee football hasn’t added another quarterback, but now it knows its options.

The transfer portal window closed Sunday for undergraduate players entering it. According to 247Sports, 42 quarterbacks who entered the portal in April still have not committed to a new school.

UT can still add a transfer quarterback any time, but the inventory won’t change much before the 2023 season. The only exceptions would be graduate transfers, who can enter the portal at any time.

“We’ll continue to (evaluate quarterbacks) with the names that are in (the transfer portal),” coach Josh Heupel said at the Big Orange Caravan stop Monday. “And I think there’s probably another day or so where some names might’ve trickled in over the weekend.”

UT has only two scholarship quarterbacks, presumed starter Joe Milton and 5-star freshman Nico Iamaleava. Most teams carry at least three quarterbacks, so the Vols could be taking a risk if injuries occur.

Many of the quarterbacks in the portal aren’t good enough to warrant a scholarship at a Power 5 school. And for the best available quarterbacks, UT is a hard sell.

So the Vols may have to thread a needle between talent and necessity if they hope to add a quarterback.

“You guys know my philosophy on the portal,” Heupel said. “I’ve said that it’s a way to supplement your roster. As you look at who’s in, you evaluate them. Do they fit? Do they make your roster stronger, deeper, better?”

Why quarterbacks aren’t interested in Vols

Milton is UT’s present at quarterback. He was the Orange Bowl MVP and heir to Hendon Hooker as the starter.

Iamaleava is UT’s future. He is the Vols’ highest rated quarterback recruit in more than 20 years.

So where does that leave a potential transfer?

At best, he’d have to beat out ultra-talented Iamaleava for the backup job. That outcome would depend on Iamaleava struggling more than it would the transfer impressing.

At worst, the transfer quarterback could be buried on the depth chart behind capable walk-ons Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler.

If there’s a quarterback in the portal good enough to push Milton, challenge Iamaleava and learn UT’s offense quickly, it would seem that he’d find a better opportunity for playing time at another school.

Why Tennessee would need another quarterback

UT’s quarterback depth has been tested the past two seasons.

Early in 2021, Hooker replaced injured starter Milton and never relinquished the No. 1 job.

Late in 2022, Hooker suffered a season-ending torn ACL, and Milton replaced him for the final two games. Tayven Jackson, the No. 3 quarterback, was already out with a shoulder injury, so Milton was UT’s only scholarship quarterback available for the Orange Bowl. Jackson transferred to Indiana after the season.

If Milton and Iamaleava avoid serious injuries in the 2023 season, the Vols don’t need another quarterback. In fact, adding one could disrupt the mentor-pupil relationship that Milton and Iamaleava are trying to develop.

But if Milton suffered an injury and Iamaleava wasn’t ready to start, the Vols would wish they had another short-term option. So there are risks and rewards to either approach.

Walk-on Gaston Moore is best option, for now

Moore is the No. 3 quarterback. In 2021, he transferred from Central Florida, where he ran the scout team under Heupel.

Navy Shuler, the son of former UT star quarterback Heath Shuler, is the No. 4 quarterback. He transferred from Appalachian State in 2022.

In the spring game, Moore made a solid case to stave off potential transfers. He was 8-of-11 passing for 94 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel smiles at Tennessee quarterback Gaston Moore (13) after Tennessee football’s Orange & White spring game, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

“I thought (Moore) did a really nice job,” Heupel said. “For a lot of our fans and (media), it was the most action that you’ve been able to see him have. I thought he handled it in the spring game and the other scrimmages extremely well.

“He communicates, runs (the offense) efficiently and effectively. (His) eyes are in the right spots. He continues to grow.”

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. Twitter @AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

