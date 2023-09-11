Why Tennessee football commit Kaleb Beasley wants Josh Heupel to offer Kris Thompson

Kaleb Beasley is preaching to anyone who will listen.

The Lipscomb Academy senior wants Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel to offer his Mustang teammate Kris Thompson a scholarship.

“I feel like he’s somebody I want on my team,” said Beasley, a four-star Tennessee recruit and the No. 1 senior prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. “He’s a great player. You saw what he did against IMG (Academy). Him being an in-state kid, I definitely want him to go to Tennessee.”

Beasley's campaign began three days after Thompson, a 6-foot-1, 223-pound junior inside linebacker, recorded five tackles and three sacks in the Mustangs' season opener against IMG Academy (Florida). Thompson wreaked more havoc than any defensive player outside of teammate Edwin Spillman, a Tennessee football commitment and linebacker.

"Him being right by Edwin, the chemistry is there," Beasley said.

Beasley posted and tagged Heupel on the X platform, formerly Twitter, in a message littered with orange emojis: “I WANT @KrisThompson25 @coachjoshheupel.”

Thompson knew a big performance against one of the nation’s top programs like IMG — in front of a sellout crowd that formed what’s believed to be the most-attended game in school history — could earn him more looks from Power 5 schools.

“That first play when I got a tackle for loss, that’s what got me in a rhythm,” Thompson said. “I was like, ‘(IMG is) just like us.’ From there I just knew I had to ball out.

“People knew who I was (before the season) but people didn’t know what I could do or that I could shine. I just went into that game trying to put my name on the map, my family on the map and change my life.”

Scholarship offers have since arrived from North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Miami and Colorado, in addition to previous offers from Illinois, Maryland, Louisville, UAB and Georgia Tech.

Former Tennessee Titan and current Lipscomb defensive coordinator Ken Amato moved Thompson from his edge-rushing position to inside linebacker when the coaching staff was overhauled last offseason following coach Kevin Mawae’s hire.

Seeing highlights at his new position piqued a few schools’ interest, Thompson said.

Beasley hopes they'll catch Heupel's attention too.

IMG's Jerrick Gibson (22) is met by Lipscomb's Kris Thompson (9) at Lipscomb's Reese Smith Football Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023. IMG went on to win the game 35-10.

Thompson grew up in Hermitage and grins when asked if UT was one of his dream schools.

“I would say that’s one of my favorite schools,” Thompson said. “It’s Tennessee. It’s what the state is represented by in college football, the Big Orange Nation. Everything from the (fight song) to the fans. Everybody shows so much love to the program.”

Kris Thompson latest emerging Lipscomb Academy linebacker

Lipscomb Academy linebacker Kris Thompson is one of the team's top linebackers and has college offers from UAB, Georgia Tech, Louisiville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and others.

When Thompson was asked to take a quick portrait photo last week, he tussled his brown-and-gold twists to get his hair just right and threw his broad shoulders to their upright position.

Oh yeah, that's Thompson, Amato said.

He likes to look good and keep things loose.

“He’s a fun guy. He’s got that sense of humor,” Amato said.

But Thompson has taken his junior season seriously, hoping to become Lipscomb's next breakout linebacker. Spillman emerged for the Mustangs during his sophomore season and became the state's most coveted linebacker in the months that followed. And Bryan Longwell, now at Vanderbilt, broke onto the scene as a Lipscomb senior last year.

More: Why Lipscomb Academy's Chauncey Gooden has nation's attention, including Georgia, Tennessee

Thompson has 15 tackles (10 solo) through three games. But Amato, a long-snapper for the Titans from 2003-11 and former linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys, said those numbers don't tell the whole story.

“I think what’s most impressive is the way he can run for his size,” Amato said. “You get out on the field and see him cover tight ends and you’re like, ‘This kid’s a player.’”

Lipscomb (1-2) will lean on defense even more now in its quest for a Division II-AAA title, after four-star quarterback Deuce Knight left the program following the Mustangs' Week 3 win over Briarcrest Christian.

“(Thompson) can do the things colleges will ask him to do. He’s a fierce competitor, loves the game, loves his teammates,” Mawae said. “He’s a joy to coach and he’s fun to be around.”

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football recruiting: Kris Thompson would love UT Vols offer