Why Tennessee football is allotted only 4,000 tickets to Citrus Bowl

Tennessee football fans were abuzz Monday when they got an email from the university saying only 4,000 tickets were allotted to UT for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Even more surprising, UT’s email said approximately 1,500 tickets would be allocated to donors and season-ticket holders when No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Jan. 1 (1 p.m. ET, ABC) in Orlando, Florida.

Those limited tickets will be available according to donor rank.

The remaining 2,500 tickets will go to the UT band, cheerleaders, families of coaches and support staff, athletic department staff and players. Each UT player gets six complimentary tickets.

Those are small numbers compared to the tens of thousands of tickets allotted to UT in bowls from years ago. The reason for the reduction goes back to the SEC’s shift in the bowl selection process in 2020.

And Citrus Bowl tickets are on sale through other channels.

Here’s why Tennessee ticket allotment is so small

In 2020, FBS conferences and bowls started six-year agreements aligned with the College Football Playoff contract. The SEC negotiated a reduction in each school’s ticket allotment for contracted bowls.

The Citrus Bowl allotment was dropped to 4,000 for the SEC school. The Citrus Bowl could not immediately provide the allotment for the Big Ten school when reached by Knox News on Monday.

Bowls in the secondary pool – ReliaQuest, Gator, Music City, Duke’s Mayo, Liberty, Texas – had a reduction from 8,000 tickets to 3,000 tickets for each SEC school.

It’s what SEC schools wanted, and it streamlined ticket sales for the bowls.

For decades, schools would try to land bowl bids by guaranteeing the sale of large blocks of tickets. If they didn’t sell out, the school would have to eat the cost.

The process was also slow. Schools could not assign a seat until they checked off a long list of priority donors and corporate sponsors.

But with the rise of online sales and the secondary market, fans can choose their seat instantly based on a price point. And it doesn't leave schools with unsold tickets because of outdated methods.

Why this process seems new to Tennessee fans

Many Tennessee fans remember huge ticket allotments going to the Vols in past bowls, including numerous appearances in the Citrus Bowl in the 1990s and early 2000s.

But now the SEC assigns bowls according to the teams’ record and bowl preference rather than guaranteed ticket sales.

The selection process changed in 2020. This will be UT’s third bowl game since then.

The 2021 Music City Bowl was the first that UT fans experienced a small ticket allotment to the school. But they still set an attendance record of 69,489 in that game by buying tickets via the bowl site and secondary market.

Tennessee played Clemson in the 2022 Orange Bowl, which has a different ticket agreement because it's a New Year’s Six Bowl. Each school is required to purchase a minimum of 15,000 tickets, an allotment more familiar to UT fans.

The Citrus Bowl is played at Camping World Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,219. Last season’s Citrus Bowl had an attendance of 42,791 for LSU’s 63-7 win over Purdue.

Here’s where Tennessee fans can buy tickets

Don’t worry, UT fans.

Tickets are available via the Citrus Bowl Ticketmaster site, where face value starts at $78. That’s where UT has directed fans.

Tickets are also on sale on the secondary market on sites like VividSeats.com, StubHub.com, SeatGeek.com and others. Of course, they’re more expensive.

Fans can purchase parking through the Citrus Bowl via Ticketmaster starting at $50, plus fees. The bowl recommends that fans use the city's downtown shuttle service on game day.

