Why Tennessee football 1998 national championship still means so much 25 years later | Adams

Imagine if you had been asked on Jan. 4, 1998 where would Tennessee football be in 25 years. What would you have said?

Would you have envisioned more national championships to come? Or would you have imagined Florida’s Steve Spurrier regaining the upper hand in the series and reigning supreme in the SEC for 15 or 20 years?

Perhaps, you would have been too invested in the present to think one minute past the conclusion of Tennessee’s victory over Florida State in Tempe, Arizona, for the 1998 national championship.

Staying in the present would have been easy if you had a stadium seat for the 23-16 victory. And, 25 years later, most fans who thought about taking that trip − but didn’t − might regret their decision.

National championship games are routine at Alabama. But at places like Tennessee, they’re historic. The Vols won a championship in 1951 and another 47 years later. They haven’t won one since.

I would have bet against that dry spell in 1998. Why? Because the Vols were rolling back then, seemingly on the verge of a dynasty if Spurrier’s Gators would have gotten out of the way.

As outstanding as UT’s 13-0 season was, it was hardly an aberration. In four seasons, from 1995 through 1998, the Vols went 45-5. So, it wasn’t unreasonable to think the program might win another national title in short order.

That never happened. Three years later, the Vols were within striking distance. They stormed past Florida in Gainesville to win the SEC East in December 2001. But they flopped terribly in the second half of the SEC championship game against LSU when a berth in the national championship game was hanging in the balance.

Since then, they haven’t come close to such lofty heights. That’s probably why the 1998 season doesn’t seem so long ago to many fans.

Those players are now in their mid-to-late 40s, though fans surely don’t think of them that way. For the fans who cherish that season, the players remain forever young. They’re still wearing the numbered jerseys they donned against the Seminoles.

If more success – even more championships – had followed, I doubt the ’98 team would have been nudged off its pedestal. How it won was almost as significant as how much it won. It played through adversity, prevailed when the odds said it wouldn’t and never met a close game they couldn't win.

Because of the way that team performed when a game was on the line, it always will have a prominent place in Tennessee lore. Other teams could benefit from studying that group. The 1997 and 1999 teams might have been slightly more talented. But you don’t win championships on talent alone.

Of course, that team had talent. However, it also had a closeness and confidence about it. The confidence extended beyond individuals. The players didn’t just believe in themselves. They believed in the players next to them, behind them and on the other side of the ball.

The confidence was inescapable, even if you were just commenting on the results.

I remember sitting in the press box before the championship game kicked off. Knowing I would be on a tight deadline, I was considering the possible angles. But I rarely have been so sure about a game that seemingly could have tilted either way.

There was nothing clairvoyant about my pregame perception. It was all about the season-long track record. I had seen the Vols pull off a last-minute comeback against Syracuse, withstand a championship-caliber Florida team in overtime, and perform a magic act against Arkansas that shook Neyland Stadium. Why would I think Florida State could beat them?

My guess is many fans remember the game just like that. When they look back on the national championship victory a quarter of century later, they don’t just remember one game.

Instead, they remember all the games leading up to it. And if they’re still around, 25 more years from now – no matter where Tennessee football goes from here – they will remember the 1998 championship game the same way.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Last Tennessee football national title means so much 25 years later