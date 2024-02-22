Why Tennessee basketball is built for March Madness – and why Vols have some concerns

Is this finally the year Tennessee basketball makes a Final Four? We've wondered that about previous Rick Barnes teams, but Barnes has never advanced past the Sweet 16 with the Vols.

That history suggests that Tennessee, despite its No. 5 national ranking and 20-6 record, is just teasing a hungry fan base before another postseason disappointment. But, there's something different about this team. Namely, this team has Dalton Knecht.

On this edition of "The Volunteer State," Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel's Mike Wilson and John Adams assess whether these Vols are built for March (and April).

They also identify sleeper teams that could make the Final Four.

Here's a portion of their discussion:

TOPPMEYER: Tennessee’s ranking and record indicates it should make a deep NCAA Tournament run. It's armed with a star player. But, we’ve thought that about past Tennessee teams, and the Vols failed to deliver in the postseason. Why can this year be different?

WILSON: Why can Tennessee go on a deep run? Because of the guy wearing No. 3. Dalton Knecht can go into flamethrower mode at any point. He’s a script-flipper. Also, the Vols rank in the top 20 nationally for offense and defense. They’ve got depth, too. Concerns? I don’t fully trust them on the interior, and teams that slow the tempo can give Tennessee problems.

ADAMS: I’ve thought Rick Barnes possessed Final Four-caliber teams in previous years, and it turned out not to be. But, I agree that Knecht changes the discourse. He’s a playmaker who can deliver in the clutch moments. That’s a trump card in the NCAA Tournament.

TOPPMEYER: Could Tennessee survive and advance in the tournament if Knecht has an off game or experiences foul trouble?

WILSON: Tennessee doesn’t want to find out. More often than not, Tennessee’s story has involved Knecht. The Vols will need him in the NCAA Tournament.

TOPPMEYER: Is this Rick Barnes’ best team? The litmus test for me remains that 2018-19 team with Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield that was ranked No. 1 for a point during the regular season and won 31 games before losing in the Sweet 16.

ADAMS: That was a really good team, but this team might be a little deeper. I also like the perimeter punch better of this team, headlined by Knecht and Zakai Zeigler. I like this team better.

WILSON: This team is deeper. Off the bench, they’ve got more options. This team has more guard talent. That prior team probably had more reliable post players. The analytics would say this team is better overall. That 2018-19 team had a more slump-proof offense, though.

TOPPMEYER: Let’s take the nation’s top-five-ranked teams out of the equation. That’s UConn, Houston, Purdue, Arizona and Tennessee. Let’s also remove bluebloods Duke, Kansas and North Carolina from the conversation. Give me a sleeper team not among that group that go to the Final Four. I’ll offer Creighton. I like teams with veterans in March Madness, and the Blue Jays have Baylor Scheierman, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander, any of whom can go off for 20-plus points.

WILSON: I’ll take Marquette. It is battle tested from the Big East. I’ve been impressed with the Golden Eagles since the Maui Invitational.

ADAMS: I like Marquette, too, but for variety’s sake, I’ll take Auburn – assuming Jaylin Williams recovers from his knee injury. Auburn possesses good depth and plays relentless defense, and I like Bruce Pearl in the NCAA Tournament.

