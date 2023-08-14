Why tears filled R.J. Moten's eyes when he got a scholarship offer from Florida football

When former Michigan safety R.J. Moten received an offer to play for the Florida Gators after entering the transfer portal last spring, tears filled his eyes.

The chance to play for the school where his father, Ron Moten, starred as a UF linebacker in the 1980s triggered strong emotions. Moten didn’t expect his college football career to end wearing orange and blue, especially after not being recruited to play for Florida football out of high school.

“Just seeing the joy and being able to kind of re-live his moments and play in the same stadium he did, it definitely hit home,” Moten said.

Practice takeaways: CB Jason Marshall Jr. back and other takeaways from Florida football practice

Can line hold up?: Graham Mertz? Defense? Tight End? Nope, Florida football's top issue is this | Whitley

Moten is eager to build his own legacy at UF as a veteran presence in a secondary that needs younger players to step up to have success this upcoming season.

“He's played a lot of ball so he has a lot of wisdom,” said Florida sophomore cornerback Devin Moore. “You know, he's someone I can come to and ask him questions about, 'OK, you know, what's your tackling approach? How do you come down faster?' Things of that nature. So, I definitely think, since our secondary is relatively young, just adding someone with a lot of experience definitely helps."

R.J. Moten’s Florida football roots

Ron Moten grew up in Clearwater playing pop warner football before blossoming into a high school star that was recruited by Charley Pell to play at UF. After a four-year career at UF from 1982-86, he was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles. But after injuries derailed the elder Moten’s NFL career in 1991, he turned to a career in criminal justice, working his way up to chief detective of the Camden County’s Prosecutor’s office before retiring in 2018.

The elder Moten said texts and calls from former UF teammates, including wide receiver Ricky Nattiel and linebacker Patrick Miller, flooded in after R.J. signed with the Gators.

“I always share with him my stories of the good times I had and the coaches and the friends and even the mistakes that I made,” Ron said.

The Motens grew up in Delran, N.J., a Philadelphia suburb. R.J. played both Pop Warner Football and Little League Baseball, with his dad coaching him in football.

“I did coach him the first six or seven years in pop warner and then when he got into high school I was done, he was off and running,” Ron Moten said. “R.J. has always been self-motivated, self-determined, was a gym rat just like I was. I always told him the best athletes that I’ve always been around are those who are dedicated to the sport when others aren’t watching.”

R.J. described his dad’s personality as a “big teddy bear” but said he provided the discipline needed to succeed in football.

“He taught me at a young age, when I started playing, how to take care of your body, how to start studying film, watch film, how to study an opponent, how to understand defenses,” R.J. said.

What can R.J. Moten bring to UF football’s defense?

Florida coach Billy Napier admitted that safety is a position group he’s concerned about entering the 2023 season. The Gators lost both starters – Trey Dean and Rashad Torrence II – to the NFL. Sophomores Kamari Wilson and Miguel Mitchell started at both safety spots in the spring game.

With two interceptions in 15 career starts at Michigan, the 6-foot, 219-pound Moten was part of back-to-back Big Ten Championship teams that reached the College Football Playoffs in both years.

Moten admitted it was tough to leave Michigan but felt it was the best decision for his football future.

“I got two rings and I've been in the playoffs,” Moten said. “I was one play away from a national championship last year and I think, you know, just to being able to bring that experience and that knowledge on what it takes to get to that level because not everybody has been there.”

Scheme-wise, Moten is looking forward to his role under new UF defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Per Pro Football Focus, Moten has gone 534 coverage snaps without giving up a touchdown.

“I’ll be matched up in the slot, on tight ends, on running backs, in the box, in the post, all over the field really,” Moten said. “So his defense just allows me to maximize my talent.”

Ron Moten is looking forward to being in the stands for his son’s UF debut on Aug. 31 at No. 14 Utah to see how he fits into the defense.

“I am looking forward to seeing him run out of the south end zone at The Swamp,” he said. “I certainly will be in Utah in a couple of weeks.

“Here we are, he’s a Gator. I’m at a loss for words.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: R.J. Moten out to create legacy for Florida Gators football