Why Taysom Hill can’t wait to play again with former BYU teammate Jamaal Williams in New Orleans

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill runs through drills at the team’s minicamp in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 15, 2023. The former BYU standout will be reunited with his fellow backfield mate Jamaal Williams when the Saints open the 2023 season. | Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

During their years at BYU together, beginning in 2012, quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Jamaal Williams provided the Cougars with a dangerous and prolific one-two punch.

They’re forever linked in BYU lore.

Now, they’re back together in New Orleans. Hill has been with the Saints since 2017 and during the offseason, Williams signed with New Orleans.

Hill loves that he’s teammates with Williams again.

“It’s so much fun,” Hill told the Deseret News. “I told the local media in New Orleans the same thing. It really is how I feel.”

In the spring, Williams talked about being back with Hill.

“Taysom, I can’t wait to mess with him. It’s been too long now,” he said during his introductory press conference. “I can’t wait to mess with him. Don’t worry, you’ll see it.”

Hill is BYU’s career leader in quarterback rushing yards, and No. 6 overall in rushing yards with 2,815. He earned 23 wins as a starter and accounted for 75 touchdowns, good for No. 5 all time at BYU.

Williams is BYU’s career leader in rushing yards (3,901), rushing attempts (726) and 100-yard games (16). He set the program record for single-game rushing yards (286); he’s No. 3 in career rushing touchdowns (35); and No. 5 in all-purpose yards (4,468).

Along the way, they became two of the most popular athletes in school history.

After the conclusion of their respective college careers, in 2017, Williams was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers, while Hill signed as an undrafted free agent with the Packers.

So, for a brief time, they were pro teammates. Hill completed 14 of 20 passes and threw for two touchdowns and ran for another during three preseason games with Green Bay before being released during the Packers’ final roster cut-down.

But Hill signed with New Orleans, where he has thrived ever since as a “Swiss Army knife,” playing multiple positions.

Williams, meanwhile, played four seasons for the Packers, rushing for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns before signing with Detroit in 2021. Last season, Williams enjoyed a career year, running for 1,066 yards and 17 TDs.

BYU quarterback Taysom Hill hands off to running back Jamaal Williams during a game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 16, 2013. The former college teammates are teaming up again, this time in New Orleans. | Matt Gade, Deseret News

Then during the offseason, Williams landed in New Orleans. Now, more than 10 years after the pair joined BYU’s program as freshmen, Hill and Williams are together again.

And for them, it feels so good.

It’s only a matter of time before Hill and Williams are featured in the same backfield.

No doubt, there’s a familiarity and a kinship between them.

“Jamaal is one of those guys that, I followed his career throughout the NFL, but we haven’t been teammates for six years,” Hill said. “I was there for minicamp and I saw him a month ago. And it was as if we had been teammates for the last six years.

Related

“My favorite thing about being Jamaal’s teammate is the energy and the emotion that he plays with. He always adds to the energy on the field in a positive way. That’s his crowning quality. He adds energy everywhere he goes.”

When the pair were at BYU, they were so familiar with each other that BYUtv challenged them to some rounds of “Family Feud” and the “Newlywed Game.” Hill called Williams “Baby J” and Williams referred to Hill as “Grandpa.”

Williams is new in New Orleans. Matt Rhea, the Saints’ director of sports science, has enjoyed working with him.

“He’s as advertised. A lot of positive energy, really fun to work with. Neither of us is morning people. He gives me a hard time because I’m even more ornery than him sometimes in the morning,” he said. “Once we get working, it’s a lot of fun. He’s been really, really good.

“I don’t think he missed a single day of training in the offseason. He’s very committed to this. He is such a great personality, and in a stressful, high-pressure business. Guys like that, that are always smiling, or at least will get there, they’re pretty valuable to have,” he continued. “I was really glad when we signed him. We’ve had a good initial training cycle. I’m hoping for the best for him.”

The Saints have other local connections — former Utah linebacker Nephi Sewell and former Weber State star Rashid Shaheed. Rhea added that he enjoys interacting with them as well.

This fall, New Orleans’ offense could give off a definite BYU vibe thanks to Hill and Williams, who are teammates once again.