Why a Taylor Swift lyric could predict hot seat fate for Mississippi State football's Zach Arnett

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For fans of Taylor Swift’s song "Maroon" from the Midnights album, Mississippi State football against Texas A&M is the perfect matchup of color schemes.

However, the product MSU (4-6, 1-6 SEC) displayed at Kyle Field in Saturday’s 51-10 loss to the Aggies (6-4, 4-3) was something even the Swifties would cringe at.

Frankly, "Sweet Nothing" may be the best label to place on the performance, which brings fire to first-year coach Zach Arnett’s seat. A season with veteran leaders returning from a nine-win team has gone awry, and it's been capped by a thumping against a Texas A&M team facing its own coaching questions.

Accompanied by a lackluster homecoming loss last week against Kentucky, there is uncertainty less than a year into the Arnett era. For a coach who often shoulders blame, he’s not arguing with those who are unhappy.

“(Fans) should be frustrated,” Arnett said. “Our job is to put a product on the field that the fans are excited about and proud of."

With each coaching decision, particularly one with a young coach getting his first shot at being at the helm, there are two sides to the debate.

There’s no denying injuries have played a part in Mississippi State’s struggles. MSU was without senior quarterback Will Rogers for the fourth consecutive game and without senior running back Jo’Quavious Marks for the third straight contest.

With those two potentially returning to face Southern Miss on Nov. 18 and Ole Miss on Nov. 23 in the last two games, which Arnett alluded to, Mississippi State could close the year with momentum against rivals.

“Simply put, we have two more opportunities,” Arnett said. “I believe that this team is going to respond and get back to work.”

Too many of them boys soft as hell - coaching can’t fix that — E. Thompson Jr. (@Im3Fly) November 12, 2023

Then there’s the other side of the debate: Why Mississippi State can or should move on.

The decision belongs to athletics director Zac Selmon who was hired in January – a month after Arnett was promoted from defensive coordinator following Mike Leach’s death. Athletics directors are often judged by their football hires, and there’s no connection between Selmon and Arnett yet.

However, if Selmon elects to stick with Arnett, the two will be linked.

As the Aggies know, moving on from coaching often includes a buyout. However, Arnett’s contract is structured in a favorable manner for the Bulldogs.

Arnett has three years remaining on his deal with an annual salary of $3 million. MSU would owe 50% of that figure, so $4.5 million, if Arnett is terminated, according to documents the Clarion Ledger acquired through a public records request. However, if he gets another coaching job, his salary at the next stop would erase from the buyout. If he earns an annual salary of $1.5 million at his next job, Mississippi State wouldn’t have to pay him.

Arnett is coaching to extend a 13-year bowl streak, and he may also be coaching to stay in Starkville. His mantra has been that winning creates momentum. Now he’s facing the reality of the alternative.

“Right now, we need to do everything better,” Arnett said. “We need to play better. We need to coach better. Ain’t no denying that.”

REPORT CARD: The F's start with Zach Arnett

If it doesn’t get better, Swift’s lyrics from "Maroon" may be more relatable to a coach with a losing record than expected.

"Ain’t that the way (expletive) always ends," she wrote.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Taylor Swift lyric perfect for Mississippi State's Zach Arnett hot set