Why Taylor’s best option is to go play for Colts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why Jonathan Taylor ultimately doesn’t have leverage in his situation with the Colts and why he could have a big season if he fully commits.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why Jonathan Taylor ultimately doesn’t have leverage in his situation with the Colts and why he could have a big season if he fully commits.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
The Pro Bowler will have surgery Wednesday, according to NFL Network.
The Dodgers are getting hot at the right time.
Bitonio isn't happy at how his quarterback is being treated during joint practices.
Celtics training camp is a month and a half away.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
The Dodgers have gone 13-1 so far in August and hold a nine-game lead in the NL West.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don continue strategy week on the pod by doing the impossible: Constructing the perfect roster. Speaking of the perfect fantasy player, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson joins Harmon to talk all things fantasy and debate who the best route runners are in the NFL right now.
The Liberty have won two straight games against the Aces, who seemed unstoppable for most of the season.
The seemingly joyous story of Michael Oher and the Tuohy family inspired legions of fans. Now who knows what the true story was or is.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
Viktor Hovland took the third spot on the European team on Tuesday, joining Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
The former NFL star is reportedly asking the court to end the Tuohy family's conservatorship after he was allegedly misled into signing papers as a high school student.
Trentyn Flowers is out at Louisville just a week before classes start. He will play for Australia's Adelaide 36ers next season instead.