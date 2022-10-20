Why Tariq Woolen is already turning into an elite cornerback

Tariq Woolen, the ultra-talented Seattle Seahawks cornerback, has shown immense growth in a short amount of time, turning what was a relatively modest investment of a fifth-round pick into a slam dunk and possibly the best value of anyone in the 2022 NFL draft.

What has caused Woolen to develop this way? Why is he so good already? Why was he passed on by 32 teams multiple times?

Woolen played two years as a starter at UTSA, originally playing wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his junior season. At 6-4 and over 200 pounds, while running a ridiculous 4.26 40-yard dash, it was clear to everyone that Woolen had sky-high potential based on build and athleticism alone. He had the total physical toolbox to develop into a top-flight corner down the road.

While the measurables were off the chart, there was a lot to worry about when you put on the UTSA tape. Woolen was still learning the position as he played, and while there were clear flashes of brilliance, there was also an alarming amount of plays where Woolen was caught by smoother route runners or blown past in lost assignments. Sometimes, it looked like he was chasing the football, as opposed to understanding what was in front of him and diagnosing the play. His physical skillset allowed some reprieve to let him catch up and make plays on his missteps, though.

Woolen’s understanding of how to use his body to win matchups, as well as processing assignments, has been astounding. Pete Carroll and company have clearly built Woolen up to maximize his physical skillset, as he’s been left on an island early and often due to multiple injuries at the position. He’s performed remarkably, tying for the league lead in interceptions with four, and holding quarterbacks to an impressive 40.2 rating when being targeted.

His ability to keep up with anyone through raw speed and athleticism to swallow up receivers at the line or shadow any type of elite tight end makes him a unicorn of a chess piece on defense. His rapid development in understanding and awareness is just as promising as the physical skill set, too.

His potential shown in just his rookie year is through the roof, so his potential in the future appears to be limitless.

It’s clear Woolen is on a path to being elite, if he hasn’t arrived already.

