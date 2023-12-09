Why Tanner Winlock is a model of consistency for Washington in another run to state finals

The Washington defense was struggling against Pawnee in the Warriors’ season opener in 2020.

Having a particularly tough time at the line of scrimmage, coach Brad Beller and his staff were frustrated and needed someone to provide a spark.

That person ended up being Tanner Winlock, a freshman at the time who had good size and a wrestling background.

“He was like, ‘Coach, I can go in there and single leg or double leg these guys like a wrestling move and I can get lower than them.’ … He goes in and completely disrupts the whole game for them and shuts them down,” Beller said.

It’s been a few years since then, but Winlock continues to shine for the Warriors, and he’ll make his 20th playoff start when top-ranked Washington plays No. 2 Millwood in the Class 2A state title game at 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Winlock played on the defensive line in that Pawnee matchup in 2020 and started on defense the game after that. Ever since then, his main position has been right guard on offense, and he has started in 58 of 59 games.

Washington senior guard Tanner Winlock will make his 20th playoff start when the Warriors play Millwood in the Class 2A title game Saturday.

Although information for this sort of thing is scarce, his 59 game appearances, 58 starts and 20 playoff starts are likely among the most in state history, if not the most.

He’ll play in his fourth state championship game Saturday as he tries to help Washington finish undefeated for the second straight season and claim back-to-back titles.

“It’s just a super great feeling to come out and have the ‘Washington Warriors’ across your chest,” Winlock said. “While being on the team, it’s been great. I’ve made a lot of friends through team bonding and stuff. We just push each other to become better as time goes on not only as a football player but also a better person.”

Washington’s offense has been stellar this season as the Warriors are averaging 46.9 points per game.

Washington has several stars, from senior quarterback Major Cantrell, an Iowa State preferred walk-on commit, to tight ends Cooper Alexander, a senior Iowa State commit, and Nate Roberts, one of the top tight end recruits in the 2025 class.

The offensive linemen don’t always get a lot of recognition, but they’ve played a huge role in Washington’s success.

Leading that group is Winlock.

“He’s smart and he’s physical,” Beller said. “We rely on him a lot for our checks. Our offensive line is a big reason why we are so good, and he is key. He has helped expedite the rest of the offensive line around him over the last couple of years.”

Washington's Major Cantrell (10) rushes for a touchdown as Tanner Winlock (55) blocks against Millwood in last season's Class 2A state final.

Winlock is a lot more comfortable heading into the state championship this year compared to when he was a freshman.

The Warriors lost to Tulsa Metro Christian in the title game that season.

Washington won its second football championship in school history and first since 1996 last season, defeating Millwood 17-14.

“Our season so far has just been really great,” Winlock said. “We’ve been dominating teams. Last week, we played Jones. It was a rough game, but we ended up coming out on top. We’ve had a really great season, and we’re just ready to go for state.”

A National Honor Society president, Winlock is a model player on and off the field.

Beller knew he had a special player when the lineman was coming out of middle school.

Winlcock has certainly met Beller's expectations.

“He had good feet for as big as he was,” Beller said. “But he was so meek and mild of a personality. Just one on one you’re not going to get much out of him. Very smart, 4.0 student. And he just was one of those guys that it was easy to be drawn to him because he was such a good kid.”

