Why Tanner McKee outplaying Mariota is bigger than backup QB battle; Eagles 53-man roster

PHILADELPHIA − Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was right when he said it's "way too early" to start thinking about rookie quarterback Tanner McKee replacing Marcus Mariota as the top backup to Jalen Hurts.

For this season.

And that is perhaps the most important part of McKee's back-to-back strong performances in the preseason games. McKee went 10-for-18 for 148 yards Thursday night, leading the Eagles on two touchdown drives in the second half in the Eagles' 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns.

Really, McKee should have had three TD drives as Deon Cain dropped a pass in the back of the end zone on 4th-and-goal from the 3, a few plays after McKee's 35-yard pass to Tyree Jackson got the Eagles to the Browns' 10. That was one of five of McKee's passes that Eagles' receivers dropped.

Compare that to Mariota's two games in which he hasn't completed a pass longer than 17 yards. McKee, meanwhile, has completed eight passes that have gone for at least that distance.

Still, Mariota will be Hurts' backup this season. Mariota has eight seasons of experience, with 74 starts. McKee is a sixth-round draft pick last spring, and he has played against third- and fourth-string players.

Are the Eagles, a team with Super Bowl expectations, really going to trust him in the fourth quarter of a crucial game late in the season, based on what he's done against bottom-of-the-roster players in meaningless preseason games?

In addition, Mariota gives the Eagles a backup who's adept at running the ball, meaning the Eagles don't have to change their offense for him.

But that doesn't diminish what McKee has accomplished this summer.

The first is that he's a lock for a roster spot, which is no small accomplishment considering that Clayton Thorson, as a fifth-round pick in 2019, couldn't do it. Neither could undrafted free agents in Carson Strong (2022) and Jamie Newman (2021).

McKee has clearly beaten out Ian Book, who spent all of last season as the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback.

But the most important thing McKee has done is prove that he can be the backup next season. That would save the Eagles a lot of money on the salary cap, something they'll need as Hurts' cap hits increase sharply in each of the next four seasons after he signed his five-year extension worth as much as $255 million.

If that's the case, the Eagles won't have to spend upwards of $10 million more on a backup. That money can offset Hurts' increase, or be used elsewhere on the roster.

"I think my job right now, especially, is to be a sponge from those guys," McKee said. "There are a ton of times in practice where Jalen or Marcus will make an adjustment, and I’m back there thinking, ‘Why do I think they would’ve made that adjustment?’ And the adjustment works perfectly."

That is McKee's job, to be a sponge − as the No. 3 quarterback.

Here, then, is how the Eagles' 53-man roster shapes up through two preseason games. NFL teams have to cut their roster from 90 to 53 by Aug. 29

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (10) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Quarterback (3)

Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

If Hurts is injured for multiple weeks, the Eagles better hope that Mariota or McKee can channel Nick Foles in 2017 and 2018. Ideally, they'd rather not find out.

Running back (4)

D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Trey Sermon

Sirianni keeps gushing over Sermon, a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2021. And it's easy to see why on his 33-yard TD run Thursday. It's also easy to see why the Eagles might stick with Scott after Sermon's fumble. But the nod goes to Sermon based on his potential.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) works for a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

Tight end (2)

Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll

There will always be a huge dropoff from Goedert. But Stoll gives the Eagles solid blocking. Some combination of Grant Calcaterra, Tyree Jackson, veteran Dan Arnold or even Brady Russell, who caught McKee's 22-yard touchdown pass, will get to the practice squad.

Wide receiver (5)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey

Tyrie Cleveland might have had an outside chance at a roster spot if not for his concussion/neck injury Thursday night. Expect the Eagles to put him on injured reserve for the season and he can try again next year. Joseph Ngata and Johnny King haven't shown enough. Olympic hurdler Devon Allen was set back with a calf injury to start camp.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) and guard Landon Dickerson (69) are seen pre-snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Offensive line (10)

Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, Josh Sills, Dennis Kelly, Tyrese Robinson

The starting five is set in stone. Driscoll and Kelly can play both guard and tackle. Steen, the third-round pick, is learning how to play guard after playing tackle in college. Robinson gets the last spot.

Edge rusher (5)

Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett

Reddick, who had thumb surgery, is expected back for the opener. Smith's shoulder injury isn't considered serious. Barnett can contribute in a more limited role.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter walks off the field after the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Defensive tackle (6)

Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo

A deep and talented group, and Carter might prove to be the best of the bunch before the season is over. Tuipulotu and Ojomo get the nod over veteran free agent Kentavius Street because a tie goes to the draft pick.

Linebacker (5)

Nakobe Dean, Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, Ben VanSumeren

The Eagles wouldn't have signed Jack and Cunningham if Nicholas Morrow had played up to the caliber of a starting linebacker. Elliss has been solid, but he's staying as a special teams replacement for Bradley. The Eagles like VanSumeren, an undrafted free agent.

Cornerback (6)

Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks

Zech McPhearson's torn Achilles is a major blow on special teams. But McPhearson was also moved inside to nickel as Maddox's backup. The Eagles might try cross-training "Pick-6 Ricks."

Safety (4)

Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, K'Von Wallace

Veteran Justin Evans is the odd-man out here. Wallace has had a strong camp and is another core special teams player. Don't be surprised to see Blankenship and Brown starting Week 1.

Special teams (3)

Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Siposs has outpunted challenger Ty Zentner, but don't be surprised if the Eagles sign a punter waived by another team.

