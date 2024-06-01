Why a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back returned to Kansas City for his football camp

Center High School alum and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White made a trip back to his hometown of Kansas City this weekend for the launch of his new youth football camp.

Calling it the “Inaugural Youth Football Experience,” White said he’s always wanted to start a youth camp and felt like things were finally right to get the operation underway.

“Just giving back to the community means a lot,” White said on Friday. “Me being the public figure that I am, the status that I have, just show the kids a different side of me to just be present. Just be there, give them time — that means a lot, especially to the youth.”

Why Kansas City? White said it was only right to start his camp where his love for football grew.

“Just being here impacted me a lot,” White said. “Show me what to do, show me what not to do.”

When planning out the basics of the Inaugural Youth Football Experience, White knew he wanted to go beyond football. While the camp itself takes place Saturday morning at Center High School, White held two separate events on Friday to kick off the weekend, both in places that have a place in his heart.

The first event was a guided tour at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, a location White felt stood out for itself as the opener.

“I needed to reeducate myself; the reeducation I did with myself, I should have probably played baseball,” White, who ran for 990 yards with nine total touchdowns last season, joked.

“We thought about different things we can educate the kids on,” White added. “Different things around Kansas City that people don’t know or they never had the chance to come to.”

White, who finished his college career at Arizona State, was joined by 10 camp participants, with several being involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City. White was a part of the organization and is still close with his longtime Big Brother John Waller, who even serves as White’s business manager.

“I had a lot of great mentors, great Big Brothers, great people in my circle that I could look up to and help push me to where I am today,” White said. “Kansas City obviously means a lot. It’s home.”

White followed the tour with a meet and greet at the Cleaver Family YMCA.

“Obviously the (YMCA) holds a special place in my heart,” White said. “I used to hoop up there a lot, I used to go there with my buddies in school and stuff like that, and my cousin. It means a lot.”

And this weekend’s trip isn’t the only time he’ll be back. The Buccaneers are set for a trip to Kansas City in Week 9, Nov. 4, for a Monday Night Football matchup.

A third-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2022, it’ll be White’s first professional trip to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s a game he has circled on his calendar.

“It’s amazing,” White said. “I know it’s going to be a great turnout. I’ve got a lot of my people and my boys that are Kansas City fans, but I know they’ll be cheering me on and wishing me the best.”

With high hopes for the next season, White has his mind set on cracking 1,000 rushing yards and winning in Tampa Bay. But for the next few days, it’s all about giving back to the community that raised him.

“The biggest thing I hope they will take away is that they just see who I am,” White said. “My character, how much I support the city, how much I got love for the kids and the youth, and hopefully we just keep it going.”