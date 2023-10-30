Why talking about Ryan Silverfield's Memphis job security is silly – right now | Giannotto

The dichotomy between the scene on the field and the scene on the internet was striking Saturday, providing perhaps the best illustration yet of the dilemma confronting Memphis football at the moment.

There in Denton, Texas was coach Ryan Silverfield, completing a postgame interview when defensive end Jaylon Allen came up from behind, a grin from ear-to-ear as he put his arm around Silverfield’s shoulder. There was Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan, rushing over to the section of friends and family that watched him orchestrate one of the great comebacks in program history in his first college game in his hometown. There was wide receiver Joe Scates, marveling at how he delivered the game-winning touchdown just an hour after dropping the pass that would have made all this drama unnecessary.

And there on social media, once again, were a bunch of Tigers fans wondering about Silverfield’s future as coach. Wondering what to make of a game that featured another dose of questionable game management decisions, and another unimaginable collapse – but just as easily could have been a comfortable win.

“Just found a way. Was it pretty? No. Not by any stretch of the imagination,” Silverfield told reporters afterward. “But I told you guys: I’ll take as many ugly wins as they’ll let me have, and our program have.”

How long that will be or should be has been cause for considerable debate, but the anger and calls for change seem misplaced right now.

Memphis will begin November with a chance to still make the AAC championship game, which is basically the base line athletic director Laird Veatch laid out at the end of last season, when he had to publicly defend why he was keeping Silverfield. If Memphis fans can’t enjoy a 6-2 record, if they can’t take some satisfaction in playing meaningful games over the next month and going to bowl games 10 years in a row, then this entire endeavor might be doomed to die a slow death anyways, regardless of who's coaching.

But there was clarity in what happened Saturday, and perhaps a lesson in those magical 47 seconds, too.

For one, it’s time we all ought to step back and let this play out. It's hard to believe I'm the one writing that because, if it were up to me, Memphis would have moved on from Silverfield after last season. But it’s stupid to turn this season into a weekly referendum, certainly when there's still so much to play for.

Let’s see where the program is a month from now and evaluate that, just as it proved prudent to let that final drive play out at North Texas.

The truth is, so long as Memphis keeps winning the games it’s favored in – i.e. every game but maybe the SMU game on Nov. 18 – the conversation won’t be whether Silverfield should be fired after this season. It’ll be whether Silverfield's agent has enough leverage to strong-arm Memphis into giving Silverfield another misguided contract extension because he’ll only have two years remaining on his current deal.

But more than that, this past weekend’s great escape highlighted the biggest flaw of Silverfield’s tenure – the flaw that has dictated the perception of his entire tenure. It's the flaw that should be corrected before Memphis makes any sort of additional commitment to Silverfield.

Memphis' head coach Ryan Silverfield looks up at the scoreboard during the game between the University of Memphis and Tulane University at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Memphis blew another double-digit lead this week. For all the talk afterward of how the result would have been different in years past, the only growth was that Henigan pulled off a miracle. The Tigers still coughed up a 31-7 lead and were on the verge of suffering the most demoralizing kind of loss, the kind of loss that derailed previous seasons under Silverfield.

“We’ve got to find ways that, if we get that type of lead, how do we just squash it,” Silverfield said. “Look, there was no, ‘Hey, we got this in the bag.’ There was none of that at halftime. I promise you, our guys were 0-0 mindset. They know exactly what happened last week against North Texas (when Tulane almost blew a big lead). They know what’s happened in our past.”

They just haven’t actually figured out how to fix it. That is what had so many fuming Saturday. That's why some took to their phones and computers to express frustration the best way they know how – by going after the coach. The scene was just too familiar for everyone.

Now imagine Silverfield’s tenure if Memphis had beaten UTSA and Temple in 2021, or Houston and ECU last year. Or Tulane earlier this month. All of those games saw the Tigers squander a double-digit lead. All of those games led us here, to a place in which even the most dramatic of comebacks can divide the program's fan base.

