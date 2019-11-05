Why Tacko Fall will likely be with the Celtics for just one day at a time

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Cavaliers, which tips off Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike & Scal have the call of the game at 7:00 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.

Tacko Fall is once again back with the Maine Red Claws after another brief stint with the Boston Celtics. And by all indications, this will be common for the rest of the season.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens recently spoke about what the plan would be regarding Fall for the rest of this season. But his major point was that Fall would mostly be up with the C's for one day at a time.

"I mean we've played multiple games now down two bigs, and that's only five games in," Stevens said per Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com. "So now we're going to have him come up for one day (at a time) a lot I think, rather than a week at a time or two weeks at a time."

This does make sense, as the Celtics likely want to budget their time with Fall in case they suffer any longer-term issues at center. This may seem counterintuitive given that the Celtics have been thin at the center position as Stevens noted, but there is a reason for this.

Fall is on a two-way contract with the Celtics. And two-way players have a limit on their contracts that restricts them to play at the NBA level for just 45 days in a season. So, while using Fall amid injuries to Enes Kanter, Robert Williams, and Daniel Theis (who has since returned to the lineup) would make sense, the team doesn't want to use up all of Fall's availability so early in the season.

As a result, expect to see Fall up-and-down throughout much of the 2019-20 NBA campaign.

Fall has played in just one game for the C's so far and totaled four points and three rebounds in limited action. That said, his numbers per 36 minutes are ridiculous and any time the 7-foot-7 center checks into a game this season, he'll surely excite the crowd as he did at Madison Square Garden.

